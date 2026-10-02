Jaipur label KEYA by Adbhut debuts sculptural animal motifs in high jewellery collections

Taking us through the intricacies of her debut collections, Keya says her inspiration comes from a lifetime of collecting little things—experiences, objects, stories and details. “I was fascinated by miniature art from a very young age. I remember being intrigued by the idea of writing on a grain of rice or creating something incredibly detailed on the smallest possible surface. I would collect miniature objects from my travels around the world, and that fascination has stayed with me.”

Nature’s colours and the movement of the ocean, the textures of the forest, the anatomy of animals and the incredible forms that exist naturally around us find their way into the collections. “Growing up in Jaipur, then moving to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Milan, surrounded by its history, miniature paintings, jewellery and craftsmanship, has also deeply shaped the way I see beauty and detail. In many ways, KEYA is a brainchild of these lived experiences,” she shares.