FLLAE’s Whispering Bling finds glamour in subtle details

“Some pieces are deliberately subtle; we have used glass beads that blend into the surface and reveal a soft glimmer only as the wearer moves. Others are much more expressive, with stronger embellishment and reflective surfaces designed to command attention.”

Their love for contrast is clearly visible, as this collection shows that glamour can exist at different volumes. Some pieces whisper the bling, while others turn it up.

Geometric pintucks stand out in the collection, and Vandana says they evolved as part of their exploration of how fabric itself can create structure and visual interest. “We experimented with their direction, scale and geometric placement to create architectural surfaces and natural variations of light and shadow. We then highlighted these surfaces with slight embellishment, allowing the texture to catch light without making the embellishment feel separate from the fabric.”