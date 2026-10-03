FLLAE’s Whispering Bling finds glamour in subtle details

FLLAE, the Indian luxury Western prêt clothing brand, has launched its Whispering Bling collection. Founded by friends Vandana Alekya and Sritha, the brand grew from an engineering and design partnership into an innovative fashion project.
Vandana tells us that the latest collection began with their fascination with light, movement, and the possibilities of fabric as a surface. “We wanted to explore glamour in a way that felt modern and understated, rather than relying on conventional heavy embellishment in all pieces,” she shares.
The collection is built around extensive surface explorations —variations of geometric pintucks, sculptural 3D florals, illusion embroidery, multi-coloured 3D fabric manipulations and glass-beaded surfacing inspired by chandeliers and their reflective light.
“What brings these different explorations together is our use of self-tone glass beads across the surfaces. They add a very subtle glimmer that reveals itself as the wearer moves, creating that quiet moment of bling that inspired the name Whispering Bling,” explains Vandana.
The collection is not just about understated glamour, as Vandana says, “it explores different interpretations and intensities of glamour.”
“Some pieces are deliberately subtle; we have used glass beads that blend into the surface and reveal a soft glimmer only as the wearer moves. Others are much more expressive, with stronger embellishment and reflective surfaces designed to command attention.”
Their love for contrast is clearly visible, as this collection shows that glamour can exist at different volumes. Some pieces whisper the bling, while others turn it up.
Geometric pintucks stand out in the collection, and Vandana says they evolved as part of their exploration of how fabric itself can create structure and visual interest. “We experimented with their direction, scale and geometric placement to create architectural surfaces and natural variations of light and shadow. We then highlighted these surfaces with slight embellishment, allowing the texture to catch light without making the embellishment feel separate from the fabric.”
3D florals are yet another detail that stand out, manipulated to almost emerge from the garment, creating depth and movement. “The addition of slight bling material gives them a delicate reflective quality, so when the wearer moves, the surface catches light in a very subtle way,” says Vandana, adding that texture is essentially the language of this collection.
“They don’t dominate the surface; they enhance it. This allowed us to create richness and glamour while keeping the overall aesthetic refined,” she adds.
So how do the garments change when worn in evening light? “The self-tone glass beads are designed to catch and reflect light with movement. Inspired partly by the way chandelier crystals sparkle as people move around a room, the surfaces create tiny flashes of light rather than an overt glitter effect. So the garments have a different personality in evening light,” she adds.
Rs 8,850 onwards. Available online.