Mirari Fine Jewels’ Sacred Symbols Collection marries spiritual reawakening with contemporary fine jewellery

Making these pieces meaningful while keeping them contemporary and easy to wear—that balance was probably the most important part of the design process. “We didn’t want to alter the essence of these sacred symbols, but at the same time, we didn’t want them to look overly traditional. So we worked with clean silhouettes, refined proportions and details such as diamonds and enamel, using 14kt gold across the collection. The designs are statement-making but still easy enough to become part of someone’s everyday jewellery wardrobe.”

Rs 51,000 onwards. Available online.