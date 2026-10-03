Mirari Fine Jewels’ Sacred Symbols Collection marries spiritual reawakening with contemporary fine jewellery

This is the era of spiritual reawakening, and ancient symbols are finding their way back into collective consciousness and statement pieces. Mirari Fine Jewels’ newly launched Sacred Symbols Collection is inspired by divine forces and celestial patterns to communicate the wearer’s inner energy, aspirations, and the journey he or she is manifesting through each design.
For Mira Gulati, founder and principal designer, Mirari Fine Jewels, jewellery has always been about more than just how it looks. “It should carry a thought, an emotion or a personal belief with it. The idea behind the Sacred Symbols Collection was to bring together symbols that people already feel emotionally connected to and interpret them through a contemporary jewellery language,” she shares.
Each symbol in the collection has its own emotional and spiritual significance. “We have explored symbols and representations associated with faith, strength, protection, blessings and positivity, such as Om, Maa Durga, Krishna, Mahadev, Ganesha, Ek Onkar, Khanda, Guruji, Shiv Mantra and Shree Balaji. What makes them special is that people don’t necessarily wear them only as religious symbols. For many, they represent something deeply personal—a blessing, a sense of protection, inner strength or simply a connection to their faith. That personal meaning was very important to us while designing the collection,” says Mira.
An interesting drop is the unisex signet rings that can also be worn as pendants. “The signet-style pieces are intentionally unisex because we wanted them to feel personal and versatile, irrespective of who is wearing them. The convertible element also gives the wearer a choice—you can wear the piece as a ring or as a pendant. It makes the jewellery more functional and enduring,” she says.
Making these pieces meaningful while keeping them contemporary and easy to wear—that balance was probably the most important part of the design process. “We didn’t want to alter the essence of these sacred symbols, but at the same time, we didn’t want them to look overly traditional. So we worked with clean silhouettes, refined proportions and details such as diamonds and enamel, using 14kt gold across the collection. The designs are statement-making but still easy enough to become part of someone’s everyday jewellery wardrobe.”
Rs 51,000 onwards. Available online.