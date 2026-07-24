Sterling silver steps into the spotlight as M.O.G.S. reimagines heirloom-inspired bridal jewellery

Crafted in 925 sterling silver, the collection features moissanite, mother of pearl, and carefully selected precious and semi-precious stones. “We drew inspiration from traditional jewellery-making techniques and heritage motifs, reinterpreting them through a contemporary lens. It is a modern take on classic jewellery—timeless in spirit, yet designed for today’s wearer.”

Designed for weddings and milestone celebrations, the collection also caters to women who see jewellery not merely as an accessory but as an extension of their identity—pieces to be treasured and passed down through generations.

Rs 20,000 onwards. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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