Sterling silver steps into the spotlight as M.O.G.S. reimagines heirloom-inspired bridal jewellery

Traditional silver jewellery is undergoing a stylish transformation, evolving into an edgier statement rather than playing second fiddle to gold. Several brands are giving the metal an artistic spin, and Ministry of Good Souls (M.O.G.S.), a premium silver jewellery label, is among them with its bespoke 925 sterling silver creations.
Why sterling silver jewellery is making a stylish comeback
Anubhav Agra-wal, founder of the brand, says the latest collection draws inspiration from heirlooms—pieces that feel as though they have been passed down through generations. “We were drawn to the jewellery traditions of royal India, where every ornament carried meaning, symbolism and memory. Through this collection, we wanted to tell a story of heritage, femininity and legacy. Each piece is designed to feel timeless, as though it has lived many lives before finding its next wearer,” he says.
The collection marks a deeper exploration of bridal and ceremonial jewellery. “Compared to our earlier launches, this collection has a richer visual language inspired by royal treasuries, antique heirlooms and traditional Indian adornment. The pieces are bolder, more layered and more statement-driven, while still retaining the elegance and wearability that define the brand,” he adds.
Crafted in 925 sterling silver, the collection features moissanite, mother of pearl, and carefully selected precious and semi-precious stones. “We drew inspiration from traditional jewellery-making techniques and heritage motifs, reinterpreting them through a contemporary lens. It is a modern take on classic jewellery—timeless in spirit, yet designed for today’s wearer.”
Designed for weddings and milestone celebrations, the collection also caters to women who see jewellery not merely as an accessory but as an extension of their identity—pieces to be treasured and passed down through generations.
Rs 20,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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