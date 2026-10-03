One Less’ Raffia SS’26 Collection brings blooming florals to summer bags

Hansika Chhabria, founder of One Less, says the floral idea came from looking at flowers in a more abstract way, not as prints, but as shape, movement and feeling. “We were interested in how petals open, fall, and shift, and how that sense of softness and ease could be translated into a bag. So instead of going literal, the designs focus on that idea of ‘blooming’ through weave, texture and flow.”

For Hansika, raffia felt like a natural fit for this collection as it has a relaxed, slightly uneven texture that feels handcrafted. “It also works really well for warm weather and everyday use — lightweight, breathable, and easy to wear. For us, it was about keeping things simple, natural and rooted in materials that don’t feel overworked,” she says.

The two bags in the collection are The Bloom Bag and The Flora Bag. While The Bloom Bag is softer and more open in its construction, The Flora Bag is more structured and detailed. “The Bloom Bag feels light, easy, and a bit more fluid, something you’d carry through travel days, holidays, or slow city walks. The Flora Bag with floral elements feels like they’re layered onto the surface. It’s a little more statement, but still wearable, meant for days when you want the bag to stand out a bit more in a simple outfit,” notes Hansika.