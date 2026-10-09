Kora by NM’s Folk Fusion brings a modern edge to Indian craft

Designed with the modern Indian man in mind, the collection goes beyond occasion-specific dressing. Its versatile pieces are created to move effortlessly from festive celebrations and intimate gatherings to everything in between.

“The collection was born from our deep-rooted fascination with the vibrant, untamed spirit of Indian folk art and storytelling. We wanted to make Indian folk art feel inherently cool. Our ancestors celebrated life in unapologetically vibrant hues, and we wanted to bring that celebratory spirit into the contemporary wardrobe,” says Nilesh.

The collection features deconstructed historic folk crafts, from regional art to geometric patola motifs. The designers layered them with diverse embroidery techniques. “Our goal was simple: bring time-honoured crafts back to life with a fresh, spirited twist and make Indian folk the new cool,” says Mitesh.