Mahesh Notandass and Vandals showcase wearable art in the Swiss Alps
Sotheby’s Switzerland, wellness curator Somya Khurana, Mahesh Notandass Jewellers and Vandals came together recently for a one-of-a-kind evening that paired conscious living with uncompromising craftsmanship.
The evening saw two exceptional jewellery artworks; a sculptural emerald and diamond glove with over 600 emeralds, and an intricately crafted scarf adorned with more than 300 natural emeralds and over 1,300 diamonds.
Conceived as works of wearable art, both pieces reflect the house’s pursuit of scale, craftsmanship, and extraordinary use of precious stones.
Vandana M Jagwani, creative director at Mahesh Notandass and founder at Vandals, took us through the showcase.
What inspired this show and how does conscious living translate into the craftsmanship of these pieces?
The idea was to create a space where one could slow down and appreciate exceptional jewellery in a more mindful setting. The Swiss Alps offered the perfect backdrop, while Somya Khurana’s wellbeing experience encouraged guests to pause, reflect and be fully present before engaging with the collection. For us, conscious living also translates into how jewellery is designed and experienced. We believe that fine jewellery should not simply be acquired and put away. It should be worn, enjoyed and become part of one’s life. That thought influences our approach to creating pieces with both exceptional craftsmanship and a sense of purpose beyond a single occasion.
What design and engineering challenges did you face?
When working with high jewellery, particularly pieces involving precious stones, precision matters most. The challenge is to create intricate and visually striking forms while ensuring the structure, proportion, balance and wearability of the piece work seamlessly together.
What key gemstones, metals, or unique craftsmanship techniques define the edit?
The collection is characterised by an exceptional use of precious gemstones, particularly emeralds and diamonds, alongside highly intricate craftsmanship. The standout works presented in Switzerland show how these materials can go beyond conventional jewellery forms and be interpreted through sculptural, contemporary design.
Which emerging jewellery trends inspired this launch?
Rather than responding to a particular jewellery trend, the launch was guided by a desire to explore jewellery as an expression of design and individuality. Our glove embodies that approach — a sculptural piece that brings together emeralds and diamonds in an unconventional form.
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