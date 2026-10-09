Mahesh Notandass and Vandals showcase wearable art in the Swiss Alps

Sotheby’s Switzerland, wellness curator Somya Khurana, Mahesh Notandass Jewellers and Vandals came together recently for a one-of-a-kind evening that paired conscious living with uncompromising craftsmanship.

The evening saw two exceptional jewellery artworks; a sculptural emerald and diamond glove with over 600 emeralds, and an intricately crafted scarf adorned with more than 300 natural emeralds and over 1,300 diamonds.

Conceived as works of wearable art, both pieces reflect the house’s pursuit of scale, craftsmanship, and extraordinary use of precious stones.

Vandana M Jagwani, creative director at Mahesh Notandass and founder at Vandals, took us through the showcase.