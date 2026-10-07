Jewellery that explores Kutch's glass beadwork through contemporary craft

A glass bead can hold more history than meets the eye. For MOI Fine Jewellery, tracing the journey of these tiny objects led to a larger exploration of migration, memory and the communities that have made them part of everyday life. Rooted in India’s jewellery-making traditions, the brand’s latest work looks at Western India’s moti bharat beadwork and reimagines its visual language through contemporary jewellery, alongside a collaboration with Kartik Research.

Exploring migration and memory through western India's timeless beadwork

At the heart of the collection is glass beadwork, particularly moti bharat, a tradition deeply associated with Western India. Founder Puja Shah explains that the starting point was the journey of the material itself. “During our research into jewellery traditions from Western India, we discovered how glass beads had travelled from Venetian workshops through maritime trade routes into India, and eventually became deeply embedded within the lives and cultural practices of pastoral communities in Kutch.”

Rather than reproducing traditional motifs literally, the collection draws from the rhythm and visual language of beadwork: repetition, layering, colour and movement. “The intention was always to allow them to become something new,” Puja says. The connection with Kutch’s rural communities was equally important, particularly in understanding how techniques and motifs travel, evolve and acquire new meanings.