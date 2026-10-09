Nouria’s Owning It celebrates confidence and the beauty of self-assurance

Moving beyond the idea of transformation, Nouria’s Owning It explores the confidence that comes with knowing yourself. The collection brings together clean lines, considered tailoring and fluid silhouettes, with pieces designed to follow the body rather than reshape it.
A Quiet Sense of Self
For Dipti Advait, founder and creative director, Nouria, Owning It came from a very personal observation of how a woman’s relationship with herself changes with time. “There is a point when you stop dressing to fit an expectation and start dressing in a way that feels instinctively like you. That quiet sense of self-assurance was the starting point for this collection. I wanted Owning It to celebrate women who have grown into themselves, who understand what they like, what they need and what they no longer need to prove.”
While her earlier launch, Becoming, was about the journey of evolving, Owning It is about what happens when you begin to embrace where that journey has brought you. “They are very much connected. A woman is constantly changing, but there is also a beautiful confidence that comes from knowing yourself better with time. Owning It is our expression of that feeling, of moving from seeking to knowing and from becoming to simply being,” says Dipti.
The collection brings structure and fluidity together in a way that feels very natural to Nouria. There is considered tailoring, but it is softened through draping, asymmetric lines, waist definition and silhouettes that allow the body to move. “We wanted the pieces to feel feminine and polished without ever feeling overly constructed. The idea was always to create clothes that have presence but still feel effortless to wear,” shares Dipti.
The brand philosophy has always been that clothing should work with a woman rather than ask her to work around it. “Our bodies change, and so do our lives, and I don’t think either should be something we have to dress against. For me, flattering clothing isn’t about hiding or correcting the body. It is about understanding it, allowing it to move and creating shapes that make a woman feel comfortable and confident in herself,” says Dipti.
There is a quiet richness to the materials and palette in Owning It. “We have worked with cotton satin and cotton silk, fabrics that have a beautiful fluidity while still holding the form of the garment. The colour story is intentionally understated, with ivory, black and blush pink forming the foundation. The details are in the way the clothes move and sit on the body, through considered draping, clean lines and subtle waist definition,” she adds.
So, how does she see the modern woman wearing this collection? “I see her wearing it across her real life, which is always the starting point for us. She might wear one piece to a lunch, another to a meeting, take something on holiday or dress it up for an evening. I don’t think women necessarily want wardrobes that are divided into very specific occasions anymore. They want pieces that can move with them. Owning It is designed with that flexibility in mind,” she signs off.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin