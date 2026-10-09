Nouria’s Owning It celebrates confidence and the beauty of self-assurance

For Dipti Advait, founder and creative director, Nouria, Owning It came from a very personal observation of how a woman’s relationship with herself changes with time. “There is a point when you stop dressing to fit an expectation and start dressing in a way that feels instinctively like you. That quiet sense of self-assurance was the starting point for this collection. I wanted Owning It to celebrate women who have grown into themselves, who understand what they like, what they need and what they no longer need to prove.”

While her earlier launch, Becoming, was about the journey of evolving, Owning It is about what happens when you begin to embrace where that journey has brought you. “They are very much connected. A woman is constantly changing, but there is also a beautiful confidence that comes from knowing yourself better with time. Owning It is our expression of that feeling, of moving from seeking to knowing and from becoming to simply being,” says Dipti.