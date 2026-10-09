Surbhi Pansari AW26: Wilderness, Woods and Forest brings nature to festive menswear

Surbhi Pansari’s AW26 collection, Wilderness, Woods and Forest, is inspired by the richness and mystique of the wilderness. Intricate embroideries are part of this edit, with rich gold threadwork adding a touch of grandeur and old-world opulence. Fine linear embroidery, intricate textures, delicate embellishments and touches of jewel-toned accents underscore the creations. The colour palette moves through deep forest greens, earthy browns and rich jewel tones. The silhouettes remain sophisticated and contemporary, with structured tailoring, fluid layers and relaxed yet refined cuts. Surbhi takes us through the same.