Surbhi Pansari AW26: Wilderness, Woods and Forest brings nature to festive menswear
Surbhi Pansari’s AW26 collection, Wilderness, Woods and Forest, is inspired by the richness and mystique of the wilderness. Intricate embroideries are part of this edit, with rich gold threadwork adding a touch of grandeur and old-world opulence. Fine linear embroidery, intricate textures, delicate embellishments and touches of jewel-toned accents underscore the creations. The colour palette moves through deep forest greens, earthy browns and rich jewel tones. The silhouettes remain sophisticated and contemporary, with structured tailoring, fluid layers and relaxed yet refined cuts. Surbhi takes us through the same.
What inspired the collection?
With Forest, I wanted to capture the festive feeling through the language of nature. The forest represents strength, resilience and magnificence, while the festive season represents light and renewal. Together they create a seamless narrative between nature and celebration. The collection is about finding light in the wilderness, celebrating strength, beauty and craftsmanship.
What’s trending for men this season?
Menswear is moving toward a more refined idea of occasional dressing. This season, I see a strong inclination towards rich jewel tones, earthy colours, textured fabrics and statement embroidery.
What colours can men explore?
This season, men can explore deep forest greens, emerald, burgundy, chocolate brown, midnight blue, charcoal, muted gold and jewel tones. For a subtle look, tonal dressing can be beautiful. Antique and luminous golds create warmth and festive opulence.
What are the festive wardrobe must-haves for men?
A beautifully tailored bandhgala or structured jacket, an embroidered or textured kurta, a versatile pair of well-cut trousers and a statement layer that can instantly elevate a simpler outfit.
What are your design inspirations?
Nature has always been a strong source of inspiration for me. I find a lot of beauty in its rawness, textures and details, the way leaves overlap, the movement of branches and the evolving hues of the forest. I love the process of taking an idea and translating it through fabric, thread and technique.
What are the plans for the label?
There is definitely a lot of scope to explore beyond clothing. I would love to gradually build a more complete world around the label, where the same attention to craftsmanship extends into accessories and other elements of a man’s wardrobe. I am particularly interested in accessories that complement the clothing, pieces with beautiful detailing, texture and a sense of timelessness.
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