Reeti Arneja’s Shaava reimagines Punjabi wedding fashion with folk craft

Reeti Arneja’s Shaava turns the energy of a Punjabi wedding into clothes that are made to move and have fun. Inspired by boliyan, folk traditions, nomadic cultures and memories of big, lively family celebrations, the collection plays with colour, layered details and expressive craft. From playful kurta-salwar sets and lehengas to contemporary separates, these are clothes for bridesmaids, sisters and wedding guests who want their outfits to have as much personality as they do.
“I’m a Punjabi, and I’ve grown up in a big family where weddings were always large, joyful, and a little chaotic. So, Shaava comes from those memories of everyone dressing up, coming together, and that unmistakable excitement which you could just feel in the air whenever a wedding was around the corner,” shares Reeti about the inspiration behind the collection.
Boliyan have always been a part of Punjabi celebrations. And it was quite natural for Reeti to gravitate towards that vibe, which is playful, spontaneous and full of personality. That same energy became the spirit of Shaava, which is “joyful, expressive and fun”.
At the same time, we see references drawn from Indian gypsies, nomadic tribes and folk culture. Reeti says the Rabari, Banjara and Indian folk aesthetic has been a part of her design language for years. “I’ve always loved the way these cultures celebrate colours, mirrors, textiles and ornamentation, and I’ve often found fascinating parallels between these traditions and the folk influences of Punjab and the regions around it. For Shaava, I wanted to bring all of those references together, like the folk, the Punjabi, the Afghani influences, and of course, the richness of Banarasi. It is a beautiful amalgamation of colourful cultures that have always existed alongside one another,” she says.
She has translated this into silhouettes that feel effortless and celebratory rather than too structured. “There’s a sense of movement through the layering and draping, while the traditional references are interpreted in a way that feels easy and natural for the modern wedding wardrobe.”
Colour is central to Shaava. Reeti says she wanted it to feel like walking into a Punjabi wedding, which is vibrant, warm and full of unexpected combinations. The embroidery and embellishment in the collection are intentionally rooted in craft, with a slightly raw, folk-inspired feel. “I wanted the surfaces to have richness and character, but at the same time, I didn’t want the clothes to feel too precious or overly formal,” she says.
She has not recreated tradition literally but has balanced traditional influences with a contemporary aesthetic. “It took things I grew up around, like the textiles, colours, craft and sense of celebration, and brought them into silhouettes and styling that just feels natural and relevant today,” she states.
The women she grew up watching at weddings have also been an inspiration for this collection—the bhabhis, maasis, buas, sisters and friends who are just as excited about getting dressed as they are about being part of the celebration. “Shaava is for the woman who wants to enjoy the wedding, not just dress for it,” she adds.
Rs 32,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin