Reeti Arneja’s Shaava reimagines Punjabi wedding fashion with folk craft

She has translated this into silhouettes that feel effortless and celebratory rather than too structured. “There’s a sense of movement through the layering and draping, while the traditional references are interpreted in a way that feels easy and natural for the modern wedding wardrobe.”

Colour is central to Shaava. Reeti says she wanted it to feel like walking into a Punjabi wedding, which is vibrant, warm and full of unexpected combinations. The embroidery and embellishment in the collection are intentionally rooted in craft, with a slightly raw, folk-inspired feel. “I wanted the surfaces to have richness and character, but at the same time, I didn’t want the clothes to feel too precious or overly formal,” she says.

She has not recreated tradition literally but has balanced traditional influences with a contemporary aesthetic. “It took things I grew up around, like the textiles, colours, craft and sense of celebration, and brought them into silhouettes and styling that just feels natural and relevant today,” she states.

The women she grew up watching at weddings have also been an inspiration for this collection—the bhabhis, maasis, buas, sisters and friends who are just as excited about getting dressed as they are about being part of the celebration. “Shaava is for the woman who wants to enjoy the wedding, not just dress for it,” she adds.

Rs 32,000 onwards. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin