Powdery pastels and mul chanderi magic: Inside Priyanka Gupta’s breezy new festive collection

Founded by designer Priyanka Gupta in 2015, Summer by Priyanka Gupta has built its signature around lightweight fabrics such as mul, chiffon, chanderi and georgette, elevated with intricate hand embroidery, dori, mirrors and sequins.

For the festive season, Priyanka takes that easy, feminine sensibility a step further, looking at Indian celebrations through a softer, more whimsical lens. Designed with warm, humid weather and intimate gatherings in mind, the collection puts ease at the heart of occasionwear—clothes that feel as effortless as they look.

The mood is set by dreamy florals and a delicate palette of powdery pinks, gentle greens, soft blues and other airy hues. Romantic without being overly ornate, the prints bring a touch of whimsy and femininity to festive dressing, while the fluid silhouettes keep the overall look fresh and unfussy.