Powdery pastels and mul chanderi magic: Inside Priyanka Gupta’s breezy new festive collection

What if festive dressing could feel as light as summer itself? Priyanka Gupta’s latest collection makes a case for exactly that, pairing powdery pastels, dreamy florals and fluid silhouettes with the easy elegance of lightweight fabrics. The Delhi-based designer, known for marrying traditional Indian craftsmanship with a romantic contemporary aesthetic, brings a softer sensibility to occasionwear — one rooted in sunshine, comfort and the simple joy of getting dressed up.
A softer take on festive dressing
Founded by designer Priyanka Gupta in 2015, Summer by Priyanka Gupta has built its signature around lightweight fabrics such as mul, chiffon, chanderi and georgette, elevated with intricate hand embroidery, dori, mirrors and sequins.
For the festive season, Priyanka takes that easy, feminine sensibility a step further, looking at Indian celebrations through a softer, more whimsical lens. Designed with warm, humid weather and intimate gatherings in mind, the collection puts ease at the heart of occasionwear—clothes that feel as effortless as they look.
The mood is set by dreamy florals and a delicate palette of powdery pinks, gentle greens, soft blues and other airy hues. Romantic without being overly ornate, the prints bring a touch of whimsy and femininity to festive dressing, while the fluid silhouettes keep the overall look fresh and unfussy.
And as we discover in our conversation with Priyanka Gupta, these are clothes that feel as good as they look.
Titled A Garden by the Sea, the collection was inspired by the mood and romance of Indian summer celebrations — intimate weddings, sunlit festivities, flowers in bloom and the beautiful transition from day to evening. “We wanted to create festive clothing that feels special and celebratory but still has a sense of lightness and ease. The collection brings together delicate craftsmanship, soft colours, fluid silhouettes and a touch of whimsy, while staying true to the understated femininity that defines summer,” she shares.
The heat and humidity that are part and parcel of Indian celebrations were thoughtfully considered while designing each piece. “That was an important consideration because Indian celebrations can be long, particularly during the warmer months. So we wanted the clothes to feel as good as they look. Fabrics were chosen accordingly, and the silhouettes are fluid and easy to move in. The embroidery adds richness without making the garments feel unnecessarily heavy. The idea is to be beautifully dressed while still being able to enjoy the celebration comfortably,” Priyanka explains.
The brand’s love for summer-friendly fabrics like mul chanderi is no secret. “Mul chanderi has a beautiful balance of lightness and luxury. It has the softness and breathability of mul along with the subtle sheen and festive quality of chanderi, which makes it particularly suited to Indian celebrations. It also holds embroidery beautifully without losing its fluidity. We wanted the collection to feel refined and occasion-worthy without becoming rigid or heavy, and mul chanderi lends itself naturally to that aesthetic,” she says.
Comfort is an integral part of the way she approaches design. “I don’t believe festive clothing has to be restrictive or excessively heavy to feel luxurious. We want women to be able to move, sit, dance and spend hours in our clothes without feeling weighed down,” says Priyanka, who believes that today’s bride is building a wedding wardrobe for many different moments rather than dressing for just one ceremony. And truly, the pieces in A Garden by the Sea work beautifully for intimate weddings, mehendis, haldis, daytime celebrations, wedding brunches and destination festivities alike.
Priyanka’s advice for bridesmaids is to have fun with styling. “Feel free to pair the pieces with statement jewellery, heirlooms, flowers or contemporary accessories depending on your personal style. I particularly like the idea of styling them in a way that feels individual rather than overly coordinated. The clothes should become part of the wearer’s personality rather than overpower it.”
So, does she think festive dressing in India is becoming lighter and more relaxed today?
“Definitely. Women still want the beauty, craftsmanship and sense of occasion associated with Indian festive dressing, but they are increasingly looking for ease, versatility and wearability as well. There is also a greater desire to invest in pieces that can be worn and styled again rather than being limited to a single occasion. I think that is changing our idea of festive luxury. It can be beautifully crafted and celebratory while also being light, personal, and effortless. For us, that balance has always been very important,” she signs off.
Rs 45,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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