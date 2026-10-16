Actress Sobhita Dhulipala on Aadyam's Autumn/Winter 2026 collection

“Indian textiles have always been around me, but I think my relationship with them has become much more conscious with age. Earlier, I would respond instinctively to a beautiful sari or textile; now I find myself wanting to know where it comes from, how it was made, what the technique is and who made it. Working with Aadyam has definitely deepened that curiosity. My first impression of the collection was that it has a very strong sense of imagination. Each edit has its own visual world, but they all approach tradition with a certain freedom rather than treating it as something fixed,” shares brand ambassador Sobhita Dhulipala.

Designed with a contemporary sensibility, the collection brings these regional crafts into a modern wardrobe, with pieces suited to everything from everyday dressing to festive occasions. The collection includes Rozana – The Workwear Edit, Sadabahar – The Classic Edit, Tehzeeb – The Festive Edit and Adaa – The Edgy Edit, alongside Damayanti, Nava, Bagicha and Bodhi. Together, they span Varanasi brocades, tanchoi and jamdani, Bhuj’s extra-weft and tangalia, Pochampally ikats, Kashmir’s sozni and kani, Gadwal kuttu and the jamdani of Uppada and Venkatagiri.