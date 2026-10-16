Paoli Dam wears Raw Mango’s Bhitti Chitra collection for Durga Puja as Sanjay Garg reimagines ancient art through textile

For the past 17 years, Sanjay Garg has carved a niche for his much-revered label Raw Mango by making indigenous weaves appealing to women of all ages. Their festive edit, Bhitti Chitra, revisits the classical era and pays homage to the ancient art across Rome and the Indian subcontinent. The collection draws inspiration from the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra, Garh Palace in Bundi, and Roman frescoes that used architecture as a site of storytelling.

Celestial figures share the frame with the subcontinent’s ancient flora and fauna. Griffins, mermaids, angels, and swans appear in turns, blending fantasy with architecture and geometry. A load-bearing angel that has held up ancient temple walls for centuries is reinterpreted as holding up a sari. The courtiers of Rajasthan, preserved in Bundi’s frescoes, come to life once again as characters across the collection’s visual storytelling. The palette has hushed tones of light jade, dusty lychee, chrome yellow, earthy red, deep mural green, black, and midnight blue. Varanasi brocades, silk, velvet, wool, and canvas have been used for the range.

Frescoes were a rage in the early first and second centuries across the globe. They immortalised stories and myths deemed too important to forget. The collection brings together visual references from Pompeii and the Jataka tales.

For our Durga Puja special cover this year, nothing could have been better than displaying the beauty of the age-old frescoes replicated on textiles by Raw Mango. We chose actor Paoli Dam to create four elegantly classic looks from Bhitti Chitra. Designer Sanjay Garg takes us through the impactful collection on the sidelines of this exclusive shoot with Indulge.