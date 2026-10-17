Anamika Khanna takes AK|OK’s C’est OK to Paris Fashion Week

Anamika Khanna’s pret label AK|OK just showcased its Spring-Summer 2027 collection, C’est OK, at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week. For the collection, she reworked shirts, jackets, trousers, skirts, and dresses in terms of proportion, construction, and styling. Versatility sits at the heart of this collection, with layered, lived-in dressing allowing each garment to move naturally between moods, moments, and identities.

The collection draws from the textures and nuances of modern India, bringing chikankari, also known as shadow work, alongside hand painting, print, metal thread embroidery, and layered embroidery to the global spotlight. These elements are distorted, displaced, and placed one over another, thereby embedding traditional craft into a contemporary wardrobe with ease and nonchalance.

There is also a fascination with what is incomplete, interrupted, layered, faded or only partially seen. Familiar fragments of nature and everyday life appear throughout in form of a bird, a flowerpot, or a suggestion of the forest. Hand painting dissolves into print, embroidery overlaps embroidery, and familiar garments are reconstructed into new forms.

The collection unfolds within the setting of a modern Indian home, where objects, textures and details bring contemporary Indian sensibilities into the space, with the familiar and new sitting effortlessly alongside one another. Anamika Khanna takes us through the collection in this chat.