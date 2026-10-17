Punit Balana unveils Moh and The After Edit collections

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Moh is really about revisiting chandi tilla, which has been an important part of my work for almost a decade. I wanted to see how I could take something so rooted in Jaipur and make it feel fresh and relevant today. When I first worked with it in Gulabi Chauk, I was looking at the Sheesh Mahal at Amer Fort and its beautiful reflective surfaces. With Moh, I wanted to take that same craft and give it a newer expression. For The After Edit, the idea was quite simple. I wanted to make clothes that I would actually want to wear to a party. I am a party person myself, so while designing the collection, I kept thinking about whether I could actually spend five hours in the outfit, dance in it and enjoy myself. That became a big part of the design process.

The After Edit is a black-led collection across menswear and womenswear, created around the energy of the after-party. The silhouettes are glamorous and statement-making, but still easy and comfortable enough to move in. Black forms the base of the collection, while our signature coin embroidery gives shine, texture and movement. This time, I also played with the placement of the coin work in a more unexpected, playful way, so it feels fresh rather than overly traditional. Overall, the collection creates looks that feel sexy, glamorous, and effortless, while being practical enough for a long night out.