Punit Balana unveils Moh and The After Edit collections
Wedding and festive seasons bring a frenzied search for the right outfits to match moods from morning till night. With that in mind, designer Punit Balana has come up with two distinct collections to meet the unique needs of any occasion. His fresh collection, Moh, covers all your festive sartorial needs. The predominantly black-led collection, aptly called The After Edit, has all you need to party like there’s no tomorrow.
At the heart of Moh is chandi tilla, one of Punit’s signature crafts, rooted in Jaipur’s architectural heritage. The After Edit has a range of outfits for men and women that exude effortless glam. Punit chats with us about the same.
Tell us the idea behind Moh and The After Edit.
Moh is really about revisiting chandi tilla, which has been an important part of my work for almost a decade. I wanted to see how I could take something so rooted in Jaipur and make it feel fresh and relevant today. When I first worked with it in Gulabi Chauk, I was looking at the Sheesh Mahal at Amer Fort and its beautiful reflective surfaces. With Moh, I wanted to take that same craft and give it a newer expression. For The After Edit, the idea was quite simple. I wanted to make clothes that I would actually want to wear to a party. I am a party person myself, so while designing the collection, I kept thinking about whether I could actually spend five hours in the outfit, dance in it and enjoy myself. That became a big part of the design process.
The After Edit is a black-led collection across menswear and womenswear, created around the energy of the after-party. The silhouettes are glamorous and statement-making, but still easy and comfortable enough to move in. Black forms the base of the collection, while our signature coin embroidery gives shine, texture and movement. This time, I also played with the placement of the coin work in a more unexpected, playful way, so it feels fresh rather than overly traditional. Overall, the collection creates looks that feel sexy, glamorous, and effortless, while being practical enough for a long night out.
Moh features dramatic silhouettes. Take us through them.
I wanted the silhouettes to be dramatic but comfortable. The silhouettes give the chandi tilla and other handwork enough space to stand out while still allowing the wearer to move and enjoy the occasion. I enjoy working with that contrast. These techniques are deeply connected to Indian craftsmanship, so putting them against a more contemporary fabric and silhouette changes how they are seen. It lets the craft remain the hero, while the overall look feels more current.
What guided your choice of colour palette for Moh ?
The palette came from the collection’s mood and the reflective quality of the chandi tilla. I wanted the colours to work with the metallic detailing rather than compete with it. The idea was to create a palette that feels beautiful during the day but also has enough depth for an evening celebration.
How distinctly modern is your approach for The After Edit?
For me, the modernity comes from the way the clothes are meant to be worn. They are glamorous and make a statement, but they are not meant to feel restrictive. The black palette, metallic coin work and silhouettes give it a very different energy from a traditional occasionwear collection.
How is the evening occasion wear scene evolving?
I think people are simply looking for more ways to dress up and celebrate. Weddings have so many different moments now, and the after-party has become an important part of that experience. That lets us create clothes that are more playful and have a different kind of energy while still feeling glamorous.
What are the winter festive wardrobe must-haves?
For me, the winter festive wardrobe is all about pieces that feel glamorous but are still easy to wear and move in. A strong black look is a must-have; it is timeless, striking and easily transitions from a wedding celebration into an after-party. I would also add a statement knitted top with black fringes for texture and movement. Paired with the right separates, it can bring a playful, contemporary edge to festive dressing while still keeping the look effortless.
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