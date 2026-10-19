Poonam Soni’s VVV Art Deco Collection celebrates colour and geometry

“Interestingly, when I launched my jewellery in 1989, it was already deeply inspired by the Art Deco style of the 1920s. This collection, therefore, also feels like a return to a design language that has been an important part of my creative journey,” says Poonam.

Her idea for the stackable bangles came from the concept of creating a kaleidoscope of colours using precious stones and bringing them together to tell an artistic story. “I wanted each bangle to have a different colour and its own strong colour story. For instance, in just one green bangle, we have 10 different types of precious green stones mounted on a parrot-green base. My stack bangles are not based on the modern design technique of interlocking pieces. Instead, they are a more conservative concept of different types of bangles in different colours, creating an art palette for visual impact,” she says.