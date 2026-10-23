Aneeth Arora on pero’s Barbie-inspired spring-summer 2027 collection, gender-fluid fashion and artisanal craft

In 2023, Margot Robbie brought Barbie and her world back in the spotlight in Greta Gerwig’s eponymous film. It renewed interest in the world’s most famous doll, which shaped how fashion is perceived in a consumer-driven economy.

Naturally, a collaboration with Delhi-based péro, renowned for its eccentric approach and textile experiments, got the crowd at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI excited. Melding Barbie’s global ethos and style with artisanal heritage and handcrafted weaves was no mean feat, which Aneeth Arora achieved through intense research on the evolution of the iconic doll’s fashion since its inception in 1959. That called for an intense scrutiny of Mattel’s vintage archives, early illustrations of Barbie, the official brand book, classic advertisements, and style guides.

Aneeth Arora reimagines Barbie through péro’s design language

The result was another impeccable showcase on opening day, with the runway turning into a playground for Barbie and her friends.The show, presented by Lakmé x Tira, saw fashion, beauty, craft and imagination joining forces to explore and celebrate freedom of expression. Life-sized Barbie boxes were strewn around from where models emerged dolled up in Aneeth’s creations.

As the Barbies and Kens glided across the ramp in skates, showcasing the vibrant collection in shades of pink, they drew admiration from fashion experts, thrilled to see assertive Barbies channelling Gen Z vibes in their eclectic compositions.

For Spring-Summer 2027, Pero creates a universe shaped by curiosity. The idea stems from a box as a metaphor for the limitations we create around ourselves, which, once opened, leads to a world of endless possibilities. Relaxed, gender-fluid silhouettes in shades of pink turned the event playful. “Dressing up is about creating a feeling, and beauty is an essential part of that transformation. Fashion inspires us to explore new possibilities, while beauty transforms mood, character and feeling. The partnership with Lakmé x Tira extends that spirit of freedom and experimentation into beauty,” says Aneeth as she takes us through the spectacular edit.