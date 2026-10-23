Pawan Sachdevaa’s latest collection blends age-old textiles with urban street edge and gender-fluid ease
Only a handful of Indian couturiers can make menswear that you can live in. Pawan Sachdevaa definitely counts among them. His latest collection, Recast, showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, reimagined traditional textiles and craft in gender-fluid silhouettes. Age-old techniques like bandhani, shibori and kantha came alive in high streetwear, office wear and formals in denim, kala cotton khadi, khadi silk, matka silk, habotai silk and boucle. Pawan shares more details.
What does Recast stand for?
It explores the intersection of Indian craftsmanship and contemporary menswear. The colour story moves through indigo, ecru, black and mustard, while acid, enzyme and stone washes, alongside ombré effects, introduce depth and a distinctly contemporary finish. Structured jackets, relaxed tailoring, utility separates and fluid trousers create a dynamic balance between precision and ease. With its gender-fluid approach and interplay of heritage, texture and urban design, Recast moves Indian craftsmanship beyond convention, transforming familiar elements into a progressive expression of modern style.
How different is it from your previous collection?
With Recast, I move towards a more experimental design language, where Indian craftsmanship meets the rawness of denim, contemporary washes and relaxed, gender-fluid silhouettes. Unlike my previous collections, this one challenges conventional expressions of heritage, placing greater emphasis on deconstruction, texture and the reinvention of familiar forms.
In 27 years of fashion, how do you think the Indian fashion scene has evolved?
In the last 27 years, Indian fashion has evolved from being largely tradition- led to becoming more experimental, global and individualistic. There is a stronger appreciation for homegrown craftsmanship, contemporary design and personal expression, with Indian fashion increasingly confident in creating its own identity on the world stage.
What inspires your design elements?
My design elements are inspired by India’s rich textile heritage, traditional craftsmanship and the world around me. I enjoy blending these influences with contemporary art, urban culture and unconventional textures to create designs that feel rooted in tradition yet distinctly modern.
What are your plans for the label?
My vision is to continue evolving the label through innovative design, contemporary interpretations of Indian craftsmanship and a stronger global presence. I want to build on our legacy while exploring new markets, collaborations and possibilities that keep the brand relevant for the next generation.
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