Pawan Sachdevaa’s latest collection blends age-old textiles with urban street edge and gender-fluid ease

Only a handful of Indian couturiers can make menswear that you can live in. Pawan Sachdevaa definitely counts among them. His latest collection, Recast, showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, reimagined traditional textiles and craft in gender-fluid silhouettes. Age-old techniques like bandhani, shibori and kantha came alive in high streetwear, office wear and formals in denim, kala cotton khadi, khadi silk, matka silk, habotai silk and boucle. Pawan shares more details.