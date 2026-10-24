Exploring fantasy through fashion this edit blurs the line between real and imagined

What if the creatures hiding in the corners of our childhood storybooks had a world of their own? One where birds could be messengers from distant kingdoms, strange little beings wandered through enchanted forests and the line between the real and the make-believe was delightfully blurred. It is this sense of wonder that makes the fantastical so enduring, allowing us to revisit the stories we grew up with while dreaming up entirely new ones.

Fashion meets folklore, blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination

With the latest festive edit, ELSEWHERE, CORD invites us to step into a world shaped by curiosity, where the familiar takes on an unexpected character and imagination is free to run wild. But how does one translate the boundless, often wonderfully illogical world of fantasy into fashion? We speak to founders and designers Neha Singh and Pranav Guglani about the inspirations, ideas and creative explorations behind the collection, and the magic of allowing the imagination to lead the way.

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