Sutra Fine Jewellery reimagines nature through gold and gemstone brooches

Born from the quiet poetry of the everyday, this unisex brooch collection from Jaipur-based Sutra Fine Jewellery elevates the familiar into the extraordinary. Each piece begins with a moment—a flower in bloom, a fleeting glimpse of wildlife, the curve of an instrument, the energy of sport, and is reimagined through the artistry of fine craftsmanship. Handcrafted in 14kt gold and illuminated with natural high-quality gemstones and full-cut diamonds, the brooches become miniature works of art, carrying a sense of wonder and emotion within their form. Every detail is intentional, every silhouette refined, creating pieces that feel both intimate and iconic.

The Art of Crafting 14kt Gold Brooches with Gemstones and Diamonds