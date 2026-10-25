Sutra Fine Jewellery reimagines nature through gold and gemstone brooches

Born from the quiet poetry of the everyday, this unisex brooch collection from Jaipur-based Sutra Fine Jewellery elevates the familiar into the extraordinary. Each piece begins with a moment—a flower in bloom, a fleeting glimpse of wildlife, the curve of an instrument, the energy of sport, and is reimagined through the artistry of fine craftsmanship. Handcrafted in 14kt gold and illuminated with natural high-quality gemstones and full-cut diamonds, the brooches become miniature works of art, carrying a sense of wonder and emotion within their form. Every detail is intentional, every silhouette refined, creating pieces that feel both intimate and iconic.
The Art of Crafting 14kt Gold Brooches with Gemstones and Diamonds
“The word Sutra means a thread—and to me, it represents the thread that runs from traditional Indian craftsmanship to more contemporary, wearable jewellery,” says Prakhar Sonkiya, founder of Sutra Fine Jewellery.
His latest animal and nature-inspired brooches are distinctive. “When you create an earring, ring or necklace, it is expected to look like jewellery. A brooch, however, can feel more like an object. That gave us the freedom to explore animal and nature-inspired forms. We focused heavily on gold textures and intricate detailing so that each piece feels almost like an object or a living form in itself, rather than simply an accessory,” he shares.
Jaipur is central to the brand because it is where the craft, the people and the inspiration behind its jewellery come together. “Being surrounded by traditional craftspeople and techniques gives us a direct connection to the knowledge that goes into every piece. At the same time, Jaipur gives us the freedom to reinterpret that craft in a more contemporary way,” says Prakhar.
Sutra also focuses on educating clients about gemstones and craftsmanship. “The industry is not always transparent, and there are many misconceptions when people are buying fine jewellery. This becomes even more important when the purchase happens online, where customers cannot physically see or examine the piece. For us, educating the customer is the first step towards building trust,” he adds.
Rs 1 lakh onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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