'Beyond the Occasion' redefines fashion with versatility and sustainability

That thinking shapes the collection, which features modular separates that can be mixed, matched and styled differently. Adjustable waistbands and belts add to the functionality, while jackets, skirts and other separates are designed to work both as ensembles and independently. A jacket paired with its coordinating skirt for a celebration, for instance, can later be worn with ripped denim or wide-leg trousers. “Versatility and modularity become integral because people’s lifestyles have become much more global and widespread than they were even 10 years ago,” Nachiket shares. “Maybe your destination wedding is in Thailand and you live in Mumbai or Chennai or Delhi, and then you have a friend’s birthday somewhere else. You don’t want to be lugging around luggage for every trip.”

The collection also makes a case for longevity as a more meaningful form of sustainability. “I feel very strongly that sustainability is not just lip service or greenwashing. It really stems from the reuse of clothes. Clothes must be high quality, must be such that they can be reworn, not only now, but also over years,” he says. A recent encounter reinforced the idea for him. At a show in Dubai, a client arrived wearing a tunic she had bought from one of his Chennai stockists almost a decade ago. “I couldn’t think of a bigger compliment,” he adds.

Across Beyond the Occasion, that emphasis on longevity meets the designer’s interest in craft. Organza, silk, crepe and enzyme-washed denim form the base for embroidery, beading, cutwork and appliqué. Yet, traditional techniques are not treated as static references. “India is the land of craft. We are one of the few countries where we really still have access to age-old techniques,” Nachiket says. “But I’m not a designer who likes to be trapped in the past.”