Zar:Rang turns festive wear into future heirlooms with Calcutta zardozi and contemporary silhouettes

A mother’s salwar kameez, a grandmother’s sari, a dupatta carefully folded away, never leave the house. They carry more than embroidery and fabric; they hold memories, milestones and the people who wore them before us.

It is this emotional relationship with clothing that lies at the heart of Niti Bothra’s latest collection, Zar:Rang. Niti set out to create occasion wear that could live beyond a single celebration. “Zar:Rang came from my love for heirloom clothing,” she shares. “Outfits that feel special, that you can re-wear again and again, and even pass on to your loved ones someday.”

In Zar:Rang, designer Niti Bothra transforms festive wear into future heirlooms, blending Calcutta zardozi and rich textiles with contemporary silhouettes meant to be cherished and re-worn across generations.

The name itself brings together two ideas central to the collection. ‘Zar’ is the Persian word for gold, while ‘Rang’ speaks of colour. Together, they inform an edit where vibrant festive hues meet gold-toned hand embroidery. Traditional Indian craftsmanship remains at its center, but the silhouettes and styling are designed for the way women dress today.