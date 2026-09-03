Pallavi Mohan brings whimsy to bridalwear with new collection

Designer Pallavi Mohan’s latest collection, Wilted Roses & Champagne, is not a by-product of trend. It has stemmed from intoxicating beauty that exists after the celebration, in the space between elegance and imperfection, fantasy and reality, romance and rebellion. And it’s her label Not So Serious’s first encounter with a lehenga. Dramatic, feminine skirts in feather-trimmed silhouettes are paired with statement blouses. Designed for sangeet, cocktail, mandap, and slow dancing, the collection has shimmering occasion dresses, feather-light minis, and statement separates that can be remixed and reworn. The colours include noir black, champagne gold, antique ivory, blush rose, deep berry, and moonlit silver.

“We’ve always believed that occasion wear should feel as individual as the women wearing it. Wilted Roses & Champagne celebrates that idea. Through sculptural florals, intricate craftsmanship, expressive silhouettes, and our signature feather details, we wanted to create pieces that feel like memories in motion,” says Pallavi as she takes us through the details of this impressive collection.