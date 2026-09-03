Rhythm in diamonds: Angara’s TAAL collection translates Indian classical dance into high jewellery

Aditi Daga, co-founder of Angara, who leads design at the brand and is a trained Kathak dancer herself, says, “In classical dance, rhythm is not simply something you follow. It shapes the movement, the emotion and, ultimately, the story being told. It was that relationship between rhythm and expression that first sparked the idea for TAAL.”

They were not looking to recreate dance in a literal way. Instead, they looked at the poses, rhythms, gestures, and symbols that make these traditions so distinctive and asked how they could be expressed through form, gemstones, and movement. “That is what makes TAAL personal to me. It brings together something I have grown up appreciating with the kind of jewellery Angara creates today—pieces that have a story behind them but still feel effortless to wear,” she says.