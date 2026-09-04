Amama Festive’26 reimagines heirloom jewellery for today
Amama’s Festive’26 Collection brings together intricate motifs, glass polki, pearls, and delicate stonework to create statement jewellery that is both timeless and effortlessly wearable. Designed to celebrate the festive spirit, the collection reimagines heirloom-inspired artistry through Amama’s contemporary design language. Designer Nikita Gupta takes us through the same.
How does the Festive’26 Collection respond to minimalism while maintaining a sense of grand celebration?
Festive dressing today is moving towards ease, versatility, and personal expression. With this collection, we wanted to create accessories that feel light and effortless, but can be layered and styled together to create a sense of grandeur. The idea is that you don’t need one heavy statement piece to make an impact —a combination of jewellery, bags, and carefully layered accessories can elevate a look and make it feel festive. It’s about giving women the freedom to build their own celebration look, whether understated or maximal.
What drew you to birds and delicate florals for this collection?
For Amama’s Festive’26, we were particularly drawn to birds and florals because they let us explore a softer, more poetic interpretation of festive jewellery. Together, these motifs allowed us to create pieces that feel feminine and celebratory without being overly traditional. There is also something very universal about nature —these are motifs that feel familiar and emotionally resonant, while still allowing us to interpret them in a contemporary way.
Amama’s core DNA is rooted in the heirloom silver pieces handed down from your grandmother. How does that personal sentiment continue to inform new collections like this?
The idea of jewellery carrying a story is at the heart of Amama. My grandmother’s heirloom pieces were one of the earliest inspirations behind the brand, and that emotional connection continues to influence how we approach every collection. With Festive’26, that sentiment comes through in our desire to create jewellery that feels personal — pieces that can become associated with memories, occasions, and people, and potentially be passed down themselves.
What are the jewellery must-have pieces for any woman?
A great pair of statement earrings, a versatile choker or necklace, a Kaan chain, and a bracelet or cuff that can be layered.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We have an exciting festive calendar ahead, with Sajaavat—our home décor collection, festive bags, and a range of wedding jewellery pieces. Each collection is designed around the upcoming festive moments—from Karva Chauth, Diwali to the wedding season.
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