Amama Festive’26 reimagines heirloom jewellery for today

A

Festive dressing today is moving towards ease, versatility, and personal expression. With this collection, we wanted to create accessories that feel light and effortless, but can be layered and styled together to create a sense of grandeur. The idea is that you don’t need one heavy statement piece to make an impact —a combination of jewellery, bags, and carefully layered accessories can elevate a look and make it feel festive. It’s about giving women the freedom to build their own celebration look, whether understated or maximal.