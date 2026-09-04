Nia Studio’s wildlife-inspired jewellery has a story to tell
Founded by sisters Aishwarya and Nitya Sultania, artisanal bijoux label Nia Studio is influenced by Aishwarya’s love for animals and her decision to adopt a vegan lifestyle. Their purpose-led design approach draws inspiration from animals, ecosystems, and nature. The sisters take us through their design process.
Wildlife-inspired statement jewellery can often feel avant-garde. How did you design this debut collection so it transitions seamlessly from everyday minimal wear to elevated occasion styling?
Aishwarya: From the beginning, we didn’t want to cre-ate avant-garde pieces that people would wear only once in a while. Our goal was to design jewellery people could wear daily because that’s how the stories travel further. We wanted each piece to be a conversation starter, something that sparks curiosity about wildlife, conservation, and the inspiration behind it, while still feeling effortless to style. That’s why most of our designs are contemporary, versatile, and easy to pair with everything from everyday office wear to occasion outfits. The collection is largely designed to be timeless and wearable, so that people can cherish and wear it again and again, rather than save it for just one special occasion.
How do you take a specific wildlife narrative or creature and translate its essence into the geometry and form of handcrafted jewellery?
Nitya: Every collection starts with research, not sketches. We spend time understanding the habitat, behaviour, cultural significance, and ecological importance of the species or landscape. Rather than creating literal animal-shaped jewellery, we distil the essence into forms, textures, and movement. For example, in our Sundarbans collection, mangrove roots became flowing silhouettes, crab claws inspired sculptural curves, and the layered waterways translated into fluid lines.
What does the refining and hand-casting process entail to transform upcycled metal into a high-end, contemporary finish?
Aishwarya: The journey be gins with responsibly sourced recycled brass, which is carefully refined before it reaches our workshop. Artisans then hand-cast, polish and finish each piece before plating it with 18k or 24k gold. We offer a lifetime warranty, and customers can return pieces they no longer wear. We can restore, redesign, or repurpose them, and whenever possible, recycle the metal into new creations. It extends the life of every piece and reduces waste.
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