Nia Studio’s wildlife-inspired jewellery has a story to tell

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Aishwarya: From the beginning, we didn’t want to cre-ate avant-garde pieces that people would wear only once in a while. Our goal was to design jewellery people could wear daily because that’s how the stories travel further. We wanted each piece to be a conversation starter, something that sparks curiosity about wildlife, conservation, and the inspiration behind it, while still feeling effortless to style. That’s why most of our designs are contemporary, versatile, and easy to pair with everything from everyday office wear to occasion outfits. The collection is largely designed to be timeless and wearable, so that people can cherish and wear it again and again, rather than save it for just one special occasion.