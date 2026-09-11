Lumisca puts sun protection at the heart of resort wear with Tan Ban vegan silk

“Tan Ban began with a question I couldn’t let go of—why should a woman ever have to choose between the sun and her skin? Why can’t a scarf work like sunscreen? That led us on a two-year journey with textile engineers to create Tan Ban—a fabric that’s incredibly soft, luxurious and breathable, yet has UPF 50+ protection embedded into the fabric itself. Today, it’s one of the world’s thinnest luxury UPF fabrics. It started as a solution for me, but I think it speaks to a much bigger shift. People today want products that don’t just look beautiful; they want fashion that also supports wellness and serves a real purpose. We built a vegan silk that protects without ever looking like it’s trying to. You simply wear it and forget to worry,” says Meghna.

On creating a vegan alternative to silk, Meghna says she has always loved the feel and elegance of silk, but didn’t want luxury to come at the cost of animals or the planet. “I wanted to create something that felt just as beautiful, if not better, while being completely vegan. I believe the future of luxury isn’t just about how something looks—it’s about how thoughtfully it’s made.”