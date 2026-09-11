Lumisca puts sun protection at the heart of resort wear with Tan Ban vegan silk

What if your holiday wardrobe could do more than just look good in the sun? Lumisca is betting it can. The new homegrown luxury resort-wear label is built around the idea of “skinwear”—clothing designed with the skin in mind, combining natural fabrics, comfort and understated sensuality. At the centre of its latest offering is Tan Ban, a plant-derived vegan silk with a certified UPF 50+ rating that brings sun protection into the fabric itself.
What Is Tan Ban Vegan Silk?
Created by Meghna Ghodawat, Tan Ban was born from a very modern frustration: the need to protect your skin without covering up or compromising on style. Featherlight, fluid and softly lustrous, the fabric is designed for sun, salt and long days outdoors, moving from poolside to lunch and, with the right accessories, straight into the evening.
It is a proposition that feels particularly relevant as resort dressing becomes more about pieces designed to work hard and travel well. Think fluid co-ords, easy layers and silhouettes that can be worn over swimwear, paired with trousers or dressed up for dinner. In other words, fashion that doesn’t ask you to choose between looking good and feeling protected.
Sun-protective resort wear from Lumisca featuring UPF 50+ Tan Ban fabricThe brand works exclusively across three signature fabrics: Tan Ban vegan silk with UPF 50+, featherlight mul mul cotton and botanical linen, all expressed through a restrained, quietly sensual design language. There is no film, no coating and no compromise on hand-feel; the protection is a property of the weave, so it does not wash out or wear off. The result is a fabric that moves like silk, breathes in the heat and lets a woman spend the day in the sun rather than retreating from it. Cruelty-free and quietly sensual, Tan Ban is skinwear in its most literal sense—luxury you can live in, uncovered.
“Tan Ban began with a question I couldn’t let go of—why should a woman ever have to choose between the sun and her skin? Why can’t a scarf work like sunscreen? That led us on a two-year journey with textile engineers to create Tan Ban—a fabric that’s incredibly soft, luxurious and breathable, yet has UPF 50+ protection embedded into the fabric itself. Today, it’s one of the world’s thinnest luxury UPF fabrics. It started as a solution for me, but I think it speaks to a much bigger shift. People today want products that don’t just look beautiful; they want fashion that also supports wellness and serves a real purpose. We built a vegan silk that protects without ever looking like it’s trying to. You simply wear it and forget to worry,” says Meghna.
On creating a vegan alternative to silk, Meghna says she has always loved the feel and elegance of silk, but didn’t want luxury to come at the cost of animals or the planet. “I wanted to create something that felt just as beautiful, if not better, while being completely vegan. I believe the future of luxury isn’t just about how something looks—it’s about how thoughtfully it’s made.”
The Lumisca woman, according to Meghna, is someone who invests in herself. “She cares about wellness, travels often and prefers fewer, better pieces that truly serve a purpose. She wants clothing that’s elegant but effortless, beautiful but functional. Tan Ban takes her from the beach to brunch, from travel days to dinner, without needing an outfit change. It simply fits into the way modern women live.”
Resort wear is becoming increasingly versatile, and this collection embodies that shift with silhouettes designed to work from day to evening. That was intentional. As Meghna puts it, “I don’t believe resort wear should only be worn on holiday. I wanted every piece to have a life beyond the beach.”
She also sees sun-protective fashion becoming a bigger trend in the coming years. “People are becoming far more aware that prevention is better than correction, especially when it comes to skin health. Just as sunscreen became an everyday essential, I believe sun-protective clothing will too. The difference is that today’s consumer expects it to be beautiful as well. The future belongs to fashion that protects, performs and still feels luxurious,” she says.
Rs 8,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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