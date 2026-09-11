Neha Chawla introduces Enci, a label where architectural intent meets intentional, quiet luxury

After The Whole Nine Yards, designer Neha Chawla has launched another chic label with an entirely different instinct. Named Enci, the label is shaped by clarity, structure, and quiet confidence, reflecting Neha’s personal dressing style. “What makes Enci different is that it isn’t decorative first; it’s engineered first. Every silhouette starts from construction and form. They are structured yet fluid, refined and purposefully simple. I’ve always moved away from decorative richness towards restraint. I also wanted Enci to reflect a very specific idea of femininity, one that‘s structured but soft,” says Neha.

Neha Chawla on Enci and the future of fashion

Many of their foundations are corset-inspired, giving shape without restricting movement, with panelling and stitch lines that create rhythm rather than rigidity. The debut collection is built entirely around structure without excess. It comprises clothes that hold their form through construction, not decoration. Neha has worked with fabrics that can carry weight and shape on their own, allowing her to create silhouettes through origami-inspired folds, hand-applied cording, and precision pleating. The palette is led by ecru and black, their signature tones and layered with dusky pink for softness, along with unexpected pops of lime and ice blue. Neha speaks with us about fashion and its evolution.