Bengaluru couturier Deepika Govind returns with Swirls of Nymphs — a quietly radical celebration in silk!

These colours do not sit on the fabric so much as truly inhabit it. “What that gives you is something synthetic colour can’t: an iridescent, luminous quality that shifts and deepens with light, so the fabric almost feels alive,” says Deepika. It is perhaps this sense of aliveness that gives Swirls of Nymphs its name. The nymphs are not literal creatures in embroidered form; they seem to exist in the way the fabrics move, in the shifting colours and in silhouettes that seem to hover between traditional Indian fashion and something distinctly contemporary. The sari, naturally, is central to this vocabulary. For Deepika, it is both a garment and a philosophy of sustainability. “Using saris as they are, is, in itself, a sustainable practice and a way of honouring the economic and social responsibility we owe our weavers,” she says. That philosophy also explains the collection’s comparatively modest use of embellishment. Instead of allowing surface decoration to dominate, Deepika lets the weave speak. South Indian silks and saris form part of the textile story, while pure zari, silk threads and silver zardosi provide the finishing touches. The effect is luxurious, but never heavy-handed.