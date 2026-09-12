Bengaluru couturier Deepika Govind returns with Swirls of Nymphs — a quietly radical celebration in silk!

Before Bengaluru’s fashion scene learnt to speak in the language of spectacle, Deepika Govind was already making clothes with a quieter kind of allure — clothes that let the textile do the talking, the silhouette breathe and craftsmanship take centre stage. Now, after nearly a decade away, one of the city’s most beloved designers returns with Swirls of Nymphs, a collection that feels wonderfully unhurried. Rooted in Indian textiles yet light on its feet, it is a study in fluid drapes, organic colour and conscious luxury — proof that sometimes the most elegant comeback is simply a return to what you have always done best.
For Bengaluru, it was a particularly lovely homecoming. Deepika has long been one of the city’s most beloved designers, a name associated with an instinctive understanding of Indian textiles, a deeply personal relationship with craft and clothes that have always felt considered rather than conspicuous. She had been away from the scene for close to a decade, stepping back around the time of the lockdown. Now, with Swirls of Nymphs, she returns with a collection that feels both quietly brand new and reassuringly familiar.
At the showcase, what immediately struck us was what had not changed. Her rootedness remains intact. The clothes have movement, romance and a certain ethereal quality, but they never lose their connection to the loom, the sari or the hand of the artisan. The palette is organic and quietly sensuous; the silhouettes are fluid; embellishment is restrained. There is nothing loud about them and that restraint feels rather radical in an era when bridal fashion can sometimes resemble a competition in maximalism. Swirls of Nymphs is, ostensibly, a wedding collection. But Deepika is approaching the bridal wardrobe from a different direction. Rather than asking how much ornamentation can be piled onto a bride, she asks how little weight she can make her carry — literally and metaphorically. “I wanted to create a wedding collection that felt fluid and floaty rather than heavy,” she says. “I don’t want brides to feel burdened by what they are wearing; I wanted that magical quality in the way the fabric drapes and moves on the bride,” adds the designer.
It is an idea that runs through the collection. The clothes appear to breathe. Drapes skim rather than cling, layers float rather than overwhelm and silhouettes have an almost liquid quality. There is romance here, certainly, but it is not the frothy, fairy-tale variety. It is more elemental — a romance of fabric, movement and colour. That sense of movement is particularly apt for a designer whose own journey into fashion began somewhat unexpectedly. Deepika did not follow the conventional route into the industry. She studied Economics and was preparing for a career as a civil servant when something shifted. “I didn’t study fashion in the conventional way,” she says. “I did my Master’s in Economics and was set on becoming a civil servant. But somewhere along that path, I realised it wasn’t meant for me,” she avers. A meeting with professors from international fashion institutes altered her trajectory. Design, she realised, offered the combination of visual instinct and tactile engagement that she had been searching for. She went on to complete a one-year programme at NIFT, alongside several short-term and evening courses. The rest was built through experience — and through the people who make fashion possible.
“I also found that working alongside weavers and craftsmen made me the happiest,” she tells us. “It’s a strange contradiction, really; on one hand I was dealing with high society and celebrities and on the other, my days were spent with tailors and weavers — which is an incredibly grounding experience,” she smiles as she shares. That duality has been central to Deepika’s practice from the beginning. The label was established around 2000 in Bengaluru, following a year of textile research and projects that began in 1999. Even as her work found an audience among the city’s fashion-conscious set, the foundations remained firmly in textiles and craft. Now, more than two decades later, those foundations have become the starting point for a new chapter.Sustainability is not a decorative word in Swirls of Nymphs; it is embedded in the making of the collection. Over the past two years, Deepika and her team have been developing sustainable textiles using TENCEL™ Luxe, a fibre made from renewable botanical sources, in partnership with Lenzing. Here, it is blended with silk in India, with the fabrics developed in collaboration with weavers.
For a bridal collection — a category often synonymous with elaborate embellishment, multiple outfits and clothes destined to spend most of their lives in wardrobes — the proposition is quietly radical. Deepika wants sustainability to enter the wedding conversation without asking the bride to sacrifice beauty. “It felt important to me that a bride should have that option too, right down to the dyes,” she explains. And the dyes are where the collection becomes particularly seductive. Rather than synthetic colour, Deepika has developed organic dyestuffs using natural sources including madder, marigold, pomegranate and indigo — through chemical-free, eco-conscious processes rooted in generations of dyeing knowledge. The resulting palette is rich without being strident. Manjishta brings a vivid brick red; lac offers a deep crimson; turmeric glows in bright yellow; marigold introduces a warmer yellow; pomegranate rind produces delicate light greens and soft yellows; harda brings a yellow-green note; indigo gives the collection its blue depths, while catechu adds nuanced hints of brown.
These colours do not sit on the fabric so much as truly inhabit it. “What that gives you is something synthetic colour can’t: an iridescent, luminous quality that shifts and deepens with light, so the fabric almost feels alive,” says Deepika. It is perhaps this sense of aliveness that gives Swirls of Nymphs its name. The nymphs are not literal creatures in embroidered form; they seem to exist in the way the fabrics move, in the shifting colours and in silhouettes that seem to hover between traditional Indian fashion and something distinctly contemporary. The sari, naturally, is central to this vocabulary. For Deepika, it is both a garment and a philosophy of sustainability. “Using saris as they are, is, in itself, a sustainable practice and a way of honouring the economic and social responsibility we owe our weavers,” she says. That philosophy also explains the collection’s comparatively modest use of embellishment. Instead of allowing surface decoration to dominate, Deepika lets the weave speak. South Indian silks and saris form part of the textile story, while pure zari, silk threads and silver zardosi provide the finishing touches. The effect is luxurious, but never heavy-handed.
There is another refreshing aspect to the collection: its attention to menswear. At a time when many designers remain overwhelmingly focused on women’s occasionwear, Deepika has created silhouettes for men too. They share the same languid spirit as the women’s looks, offering a reminder that sustainability, craft and fluidity need not be confined to one side of the wardrobe. If there is a sense of rediscovery in this return, it is also because Deepika appears to have come back with an even sharper understanding of what she wants her clothes to say. Her work has never been particularly interested in trends for trends’ sake. “Everything comes to me visually; that’s simply how my mind works,” she says. “Every collection, for me, is an emotional experience — never just a technical exercise of ‘this is in vogue, let’s do it.’ Each one carries something of me within it,” she explains further.
That statement perhaps explains why her return feels so assured. A decade away from the fashion circuit might have tempted another designer to return with something louder, more dramatic, more obviously contemporary. Deepika instead returns to the things that have always mattered to her: textile, craft, colour, movement and the human relationship between the person making a garment and the person who eventually wears it. There is something especially poignant about that in Bengaluru, a city that has watched its fashion landscape evolve dramatically over the years. Deepika belongs to an era when designers built reputations through relationships, craftsmanship and a recognisable point of view rather than simply through social media visibility. Her return, therefore, is not just a new collection launch. It is a reminder of the pleasure of a designer with a vocabulary of her own.
And there is already another story taking shape. Deepika has been working on a Hampi-inspired collection, continuing her exploration of the sari drape transformed into western attire. For now, though, there is something wonderfully satisfying about seeing Deepika Govind back where she belongs — among textiles, artisans, colour and clothes that move naturally with their wearer rather than overpower her. Fashion loves a comeback. But the best ones do not arrive announcing that everything has changed. They arrive reminding us why we loved the designer in the first place. With Swirls of Nymphs, Deepika Govind has done precisely that — returning to the scene not with noise, but with silk, colour, craft and a beautifully sustainable collection.
INR 30,000 onwards. Available at her store on MG Road and online.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.