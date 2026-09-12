This Bengaluru designer brings South Indian craftsmanship into the wardrobe!

It is this insistence on meaning that gives Pattu Kadhai its particular point of view. The label was envisioned in Bengaluru in 2021, although its roots run much deeper into Renuka’s relationship with textiles. With a professional career in the corporate world rather than a conventional fashion-school trajectory, she arrived at design through curiosity, immersion and years of independent exploration. Travels to weaving clusters, research into Indian textile traditions and close engagement with artisan communities gradually shaped the language of the house. Her philosophy is refreshingly uncomplicated: luxury should carry meaning. At Pattu Kadhai, that translates into an approach where the artisan is as important as the silhouette and the story is as important as the finish. If Kanchivarnam is the grand gesture, Yuga is the exhale. The label’s ready-to-wear collection takes handcrafted silk and strips away the sense of occasion traditionally attached to it, transforming it into clothing designed for contemporary living. Versatile, polished and easy in spirit, Yuga retains the soul of handloom while introducing a more relaxed modernity.