This Bengaluru designer brings South Indian craftsmanship into the wardrobe!

Silk has a memory. It remembers the hands that wove it, the rituals it has witnessed and the generations that have wrapped themselves in its lustre. But in the hands of Bengaluru designer Renuka Anandan, it also has a future. With Pattu Kadhai, Renuka is taking the grandeur of South Indian handloom and giving it a sharper, more sculptural silhouette — one where temple architecture meets couture, heritage meets modern tailoring and tradition feels anything but static. Her latest presentation, unveiled at an exclusive runway showcase at Sabha, Bengaluru, brought this vision into focus through two distinct edits: The Kanchivarnam Edit and Yuga. One is steeped in the drama and symbolism of South India’s visual heritage; the other shifts that richness into effortless contemporary luxury. Together, they make a persuasive case for silk beyond the sari — as something fluid, architectural and entirely at home in the modern wardrobe.
For Renuka, however, this conversation with heritage is more than an aesthetic exercise. Pattu Kadhai began as an intensely personal act of remembrance, inspired by the loss of her parents and a grandmother and the traditions that remained in their wake. “What began as a personal journey of remembrance gradually evolved into a larger vision — creating a luxury label that honours the richness of South Indian textile heritage while reinterpreting it for the contemporary woman,” she begins. And so, memory becomes material and the past gets a new cut. The Kanchivarnam Edit is where that idea assumes its most theatrical form. Conceived as Pattu Kadhai’s couture homage to the enduring grandeur of South Indian heritage, the collection looks towards the ancient temples of Tamil Nadu for its visual vocabulary. Their monumental architecture, sculptural details, sacred geometry and layers of symbolism are distilled into garments that feel less like reproductions of the past and more like contemporary interpretations of it.
“Every silhouette is conceived as a dialogue between heritage and modernity,” Renuka tells us. Handwoven kanjivaram silks are placed at the centre of the story, their inherent richness amplified through refined tailoring and sculptural construction. The fabric, so deeply associated with tradition and ceremony, is given room to become something new — sharper, more architectural and unapologetically couture. The details, too, have stories to tell. Vaira Oosi, Madras Checks, peacock and deer motifs, along with design elements inspired by temple architecture, nature and South Indian textile traditions — appear throughout the edit. But these are not motifs chosen simply to lend the clothes an ethnic flourish. “Each motif is selected not merely for its visual beauty, but for the story, symbolism and craftsmanship it represents,” explains Renuka.
It is this insistence on meaning that gives Pattu Kadhai its particular point of view. The label was envisioned in Bengaluru in 2021, although its roots run much deeper into Renuka’s relationship with textiles. With a professional career in the corporate world rather than a conventional fashion-school trajectory, she arrived at design through curiosity, immersion and years of independent exploration. Travels to weaving clusters, research into Indian textile traditions and close engagement with artisan communities gradually shaped the language of the house. Her philosophy is refreshingly uncomplicated: luxury should carry meaning. At Pattu Kadhai, that translates into an approach where the artisan is as important as the silhouette and the story is as important as the finish. If Kanchivarnam is the grand gesture, Yuga is the exhale. The label’s ready-to-wear collection takes handcrafted silk and strips away the sense of occasion traditionally attached to it, transforming it into clothing designed for contemporary living. Versatile, polished and easy in spirit, Yuga retains the soul of handloom while introducing a more relaxed modernity.
“Yuga is Pattu Kadhai’s interpretation of modern luxury created for the woman who moves effortlessly between ambition, individuality and grace,” Renuka tells us. It is a portrait of a woman who does not need to choose between her heritage and her present — she simply wears both. The name itself speaks to the idea of time. Every era leaves behind its own identity and Yuga is designed for this one: confident, purposeful and unapologetically themselves. Where Kanchivarnam treats heritage as couture, Yuga folds it into the everyday, proving that the language of luxury can be both elevated and effortless. Presented before more than 180 guests from Bengaluru’s fashion, cultural, creative and business communities, the two edits ultimately reveal different sides of the same vision. Renuka is not interested in preserving tradition as something frozen in time. She wants it moving, evolving and being worn.
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