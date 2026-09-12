House of Kiyaara introduces wearable art to everyday accessories

Accessories don’t have to play supporting roles. House of Kiyaara treats them as the main event —turning handbags, clutches and scarves into wearable canvases for colour, illustration and storytelling. The Mumbai-based label, founded by Zaenab Imaduddin, takes an art-first approach to everyday dressing, where original artwork meets functional design. Its latest collection, Farasha: Forever in Bloom, takes its cue from butterflies, flowers and the idea that there is no deadline for becoming who you are.
“Farasha: Forever in Bloom takes its name from the Arabic word meaning butterfly, a symbol of transformation and new beginnings. Farasha celebrates a woman’s journey of growth, encouraging her to keep evolving, find joy in the everyday and bloom again, in her own time,” shares Zaenab.
The brand, as Zaenab puts it, “didn’t begin in a boardroom; it began in the quiet observation of a family legacy. I grew up in a world where creativity was the primary language, a tapestry woven by the women before me through the delicate precision of Ikebana, the rhythmic click of crochet needles, and the bold, intentional brushstrokes of hand-painting. I saw how art wasn't reserved for galleries; it was lived.”
Kiyaara was born from a desire to translate that artistic inheritance into a contemporary world. “We wanted to bridge the gap between style and art. We believe that a routine Tuesday morning deserves as much magic as a grand celebration. By transforming premium vegan leather into a canvas for storytelling, to carry every day,” she says.
The inspiration often comes from nature, travel, architecture, textiles and the small details we encounter every day. The collection features original, hand-painted butterflies, flowers and leaves, translated into expressive prints and carefully considered details. These artistic elements appear across handbags, totes, crossbody bags, clutches, wallets and scarves, crafted primarily in premium vegan leather, along with satin-silk scarves.
The colour palette moves between deep blues, rich greens, soft blush and ombré tones, balanced by refined neutrals. The colours are expressive without being overpowering, allowing the artwork and the form of each accessory to complement one another.
So, how does Farasha differ from the brand’s earlier collections? “Farasha presents a more complete and immersive visual world. The narrative of transformation runs consistently through the artwork, colours, product forms and finer details of the collection. It also marks a more confident articulation of our design language: original art transformed into functional, wearable accessories. While our earlier work helped establish our love for colour and artistic expression, this collection brings the brand’s storytelling, symbolism and product design together in a more cohesive way,” adds Zaenab.
Rs 1,250 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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