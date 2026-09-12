House of Kiyaara introduces wearable art to everyday accessories

“Farasha: Forever in Bloom takes its name from the Arabic word meaning butterfly, a symbol of transformation and new beginnings. Farasha celebrates a woman’s journey of growth, encouraging her to keep evolving, find joy in the everyday and bloom again, in her own time,” shares Zaenab.

The brand, as Zaenab puts it, “didn’t begin in a boardroom; it began in the quiet observation of a family legacy. I grew up in a world where creativity was the primary language, a tapestry woven by the women before me through the delicate precision of Ikebana, the rhythmic click of crochet needles, and the bold, intentional brushstrokes of hand-painting. I saw how art wasn't reserved for galleries; it was lived.”