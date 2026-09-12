This brand new wedding collection for 2027 promises sartorial subtlety!

Weddings may be getting bigger, but Sarah & Sandeep are making a case for dressing smaller — at least in spirit. Since 2012, the label has quietly built its reputation on the idea that true luxury lies not in excess, but in precision. Founded by Sarah Gonsalves, formally trained at London College of Fashion and sartorialist Sandeep Gonsalves — the label began with a deceptively simple proposition: clothes should be made for the body, rather than forcing the body to conform to the clothes.
After researching bespoke traditions in England and Italy, the duo created an atelier where immaculate tailoring, personalisation and contemporary design could coexist. Originally launched as SS Homme, the label became Sarah & Sandeep in 2019, eventually expanding into womenswear in 2021. Sarah brings her expertise in construction and production, while Sandeep’s design language leans towards geometric forms, clean lines and modern tailoring. Their clientele today includes Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Varma and Hardik Pandya. Their latest edit, Sartorial Weddings ’27, continues that conversation — only this time, with the volume turned down. “Weddings have become bigger than ever. More elaborate, more extravagant and often louder than the people they are meant to celebrate,” says Sandeep. The answer, he believes, is not to compete with the spectacle, but to step away from it. “This collection is designed for people who don’t feel the need to wear the loudest outfit in the room,” he explains.
It is a philosophy that gives the collection its quiet confidence. Rather than relying on overt grandeur, Sartorial Weddings ’27 finds drama in construction, texture and detail. The idea is to occupy that elusive space between tradition and modernity — a place where a sherwani can borrow the attitude of a tuxedo and embroidery can become part of the architecture of a garment. “Modern wedding dressing doesn’t have to choose between tradition and contemporary style,” Sandeep says. “It can exist comfortably between the two,” he adds. Tailoring, unsurprisingly, remains the collection’s backbone. But embroidery is treated less as ornament and more as an extension of the silhouette. Organza appliqué, tonal beadwork, layered threadwork, sculpted cordwork and subtle gradients trace the lines of the garments — creating movement and depth without overwhelming the form. The effect is sophisticated rather than showy — clothes that reveal their intricacy slowly, rewarding a closer look.
If the craftsmanship is restrained, the colour palette is even more so. Brown takes centre stage, explored through a spectrum of chocolate, coffee, taupe, beige, sand and muted neutrals. Sarah describes the palette as, “rich, understated tones,” with tonal embroidery allowing the surface work to merge almost seamlessly with the fabric beneath it. “The idea was to keep the palette sophisticated and cohesive, letting the craftsmanship, texture and detailing do the talking,” she says. It is an approach that also extends to the fabrics. Bamboo, worsted wool, linen and velvet bring together contrasting sensations — softness and structure, breathability and richness, ease and formality. Velvet adds depth and ceremony, while bamboo and linen bring an airy lightness to occasion dressing. Even the worsted wools have been chosen with movement and comfort in mind.
“We have always believed that a fabric should not just look good but also feel good to wear,” says Sandeep. It is perhaps the most persuasive argument for modern bespoke: luxury should be experienced on the skin, not merely admired in a photograph.The silhouettes continue this dialogue. The label’s signature Triunity — its distinctive fusion of sherwani and tuxedo — returns, bringing ceremonial dressing into sharper contemporary territory. Alongside it are refined Contemporary Bombers, which take the familiar casual silhouette and give it a more polished, occasion-ready attitude. Understated bandhgalas, meanwhile, retain their clean lines while allowing the label’s intricate detailing to provide the personality. Together, they form a wardrobe for the modern wedding guest — and perhaps more importantly, for the modern man who has little interest in looking like everyone else.
And Sarah & Sandeep are already looking beyond the wedding season. Their next edit will turn towards travel and festive dressing, exploring pieces designed to move effortlessly between destinations, dinners and celebrations. Expect relaxed silhouettes, versatile fabrics, contemporary kurtas and coordinated sets — all carrying the atelier’s signature precision.
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