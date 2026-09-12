This brand new wedding collection for 2027 promises sartorial subtlety!

After researching bespoke traditions in England and Italy, the duo created an atelier where immaculate tailoring, personalisation and contemporary design could coexist. Originally launched as SS Homme, the label became Sarah & Sandeep in 2019, eventually expanding into womenswear in 2021. Sarah brings her expertise in construction and production, while Sandeep’s design language leans towards geometric forms, clean lines and modern tailoring. Their clientele today includes Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Varma and Hardik Pandya. Their latest edit, Sartorial Weddings ’27, continues that conversation — only this time, with the volume turned down. “Weddings have become bigger than ever. More elaborate, more extravagant and often louder than the people they are meant to celebrate,” says Sandeep. The answer, he believes, is not to compete with the spectacle, but to step away from it. “This collection is designed for people who don’t feel the need to wear the loudest outfit in the room,” he explains.