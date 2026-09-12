Venii combines comfort and craftsmanship in premium flat footwear

“Customers, and women in particular, often find it difficult to find flat, open footwear that is both attractive and comfortable. Many international brands lean towards heels or elevated silhouettes, while many Indian women prefer flats. That is why we decided to focus on flats that are versatile enough to wear all day.”

The Venii name is derived from “braid”, a reference to the artisanal leather-braiding technique that forms the brand’s visual signature. “It is a tribute to the skill of the artisans who make Kolhapuri chappals in Karnataka and Maharashtra—the same braid that gives traditional footwear its distinct character is the one we have carried into our own collections,” says Unnati.