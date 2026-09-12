Venii combines comfort and craftsmanship in premium flat footwear

Open footwear has never exactly struggled for takers in India. What has been harder to find is a pair that looks polished enough for dinner, feels good enough for a full day and doesn’t rely on a heel to make the point. Bengaluru-based Venii is betting there’s room for exactly that. Its debut collection puts full-grain leather, hand-braided detailing and comfort-first design into understated open silhouettes made to move between Indian and Western wardrobes.
With a focus on premium design, comfort, and craftsmanship, the brand uses full-grain Argentinian leather uppers, an all-leather sole and an embedded anti-skid rubber insert. The collection comes in a single signature tan colourway, chosen to move easily between Indian and Western outfits.
“India is the world’s largest open-footwear market, yet the category has never had a premium, homegrown offering built specifically for it,” says Unnati Sinha, founder of Venii. “This is the gap the brand exists to close.”
“Customers, and women in particular, often find it difficult to find flat, open footwear that is both attractive and comfortable. Many international brands lean towards heels or elevated silhouettes, while many Indian women prefer flats. That is why we decided to focus on flats that are versatile enough to wear all day.”
The Venii name is derived from “braid”, a reference to the artisanal leather-braiding technique that forms the brand’s visual signature. “It is a tribute to the skill of the artisans who make Kolhapuri chappals in Karnataka and Maharashtra—the same braid that gives traditional footwear its distinct character is the one we have carried into our own collections,” says Unnati.
The craft itself is exacting: leather is cut into fine strips, moistened, and then braided by hand—work traditionally done by women artisans, whose dexterity and focus give each braid its consistent quality and shape. “The braids are woven by hand into the brand’s full-grain Argentinian leather uppers, embellishing the surface in a technique long used by global luxury and premium brands to give footwear and accessories a distinct, handcrafted character,” Unnati explains.
Rs 4,595 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl