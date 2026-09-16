Surily G’s Opal brings Art Deco details and pastels to contemporary occasion wear

Opal introduces a softer expression of Indian occasion wear, with lehengas, saris and shararas designed for intimate wedding celebrations, festive soirées and modern occasions. The collection also includes an embroidered flowy kaftan, a kurta with flared pants and dupatta, a kurta with straight pants and dupatta, an embroidered tube blouse with a draped skirt, an embroidered belt with a long jacket and a blouse with a cape and skirt.

“With Opal, I wanted to explore a softer, more understated side of celebration dressing. I was drawn to the idea of working with light, texture and femininity and seeing how techniques like mirror work and cutwork could be interpreted in a way that feels fresh and relevant. That naturally led to the ethereal pastels, luminous textures and delicate tulle that you see throughout the collection. I chose this name because of the way an opal stone plays with the light; opals have this beautiful luminescent quality, which I wanted to bring to this collection,” the designer tells us.