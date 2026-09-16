Surily G’s Opal brings Art Deco details and pastels to contemporary occasion wear

A fragment of Art Deco finds its way into the wardrobe through delicate cutwork, mirror work and luminous textures. This is Opal, the first chapter of Surily G by designer Surily DP Goel’s Modern Heirlooms 2026 — a fivepart collection that will unfold through monthly launches. “I wanted to explore the different moods that come with celebration dressing, rather than put everything into one collection or one aesthetic. The five chapters allow that story to unfold gradually,” Surily begins.
Opal introduces a softer expression of Indian occasion wear, with lehengas, saris and shararas designed for intimate wedding celebrations, festive soirées and modern occasions. The collection also includes an embroidered flowy kaftan, a kurta with flared pants and dupatta, a kurta with straight pants and dupatta, an embroidered tube blouse with a draped skirt, an embroidered belt with a long jacket and a blouse with a cape and skirt.
“With Opal, I wanted to explore a softer, more understated side of celebration dressing. I was drawn to the idea of working with light, texture and femininity and seeing how techniques like mirror work and cutwork could be interpreted in a way that feels fresh and relevant. That naturally led to the ethereal pastels, luminous textures and delicate tulle that you see throughout the collection. I chose this name because of the way an opal stone plays with the light; opals have this beautiful luminescent quality, which I wanted to bring to this collection,” the designer tells us.
Opal takes its cues from a softer palette. At the same time, its reflective details lend the collection a sense of travel, bringing to mind resort evenings where occasion dressing can move easily from a destination wedding to a festive dinner. “The palette plays a big role in creating that mood, moving through soft blush and powder pinks, delicate peach and champagne tones, with touches of aqua and turquoise that bring a fresher contrast to the softer shades,” she shares.
There are 18 outfits in the edit, spanning three key silhouette categories. Alongside the more traditional occasion-wear forms, the collection plays with fluid separates and layered dressing, while Art Deco-inspired cutwork brings a graphic edge to the otherwise delicate palette. Mirror work catches the light, reinforcing the collection’s connection to the gemstone that gives it its name.
“For this edit, I focused on creating a versatile selection of occasion silhouettes that can work across different kinds of celebrations. The craftsmanship adds another dimension through shimmering mirror work and intricate Art Deco-inspired cutwork. I am really drawn to the structure and glamour of Art Deco, especially its strong geometric language. We translated that into the collection through geometric motifs, cutwork and mirror embroidery. I love the contrast between sharp, graphic detailing and these very fluid, delicate silhouettes that you’ll find in Opal,” she reveals.
Among the edit, the designer points to pieces that bring a more contemporary take to festive dressing. “We always love a sharara, so the Aqua Sharara that we have with this very chic, contemporary choli is a great piece for the festive season. I also love the Nude Lehenga, which features this pastel multicoloured embroidery. It’s both sophisticated and playful,” she explains.
As the opening chapter of Modern Heirlooms, Opal sets the tone for what follows, balancing Indian occasion-wear silhouettes with lighter textures, reflective craftsmanship and a palette that lends itself to intimate celebrations as much as destination dressing. With four more chapters still to unfold through monthly launches, the collection leaves room for the story to move through different moods and occasions.
“Opal is the beginning of the Modern Heirlooms story by setting the tone with a softer approach to occasion dressing. As the collection unfolds, the focus will shift towards different kinds of celebrations, moving from more intimate moments to destination weddings and, eventually, more glamorous occasions. Each chapter will bring a distinct mood and design language to the story, while continuing to explore contemporary interpretations of Indian occasion wear,” she concludes.
₹89,000 onwards. Available online.