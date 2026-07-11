Bandana Narula’s new edit blends bohemian influences with fluid silhouettes

Sometimes , the loudest transformation arrives in silence. It lingers in the pause between who a woman once was and who she is becoming: in the courage to begin again, to rediscover herself beyond the many roles she effortlessly slips into. It is this deeply personal journey that designer and founder Bandana Narula captures in Araya, her latest collection, which celebrates new beginnings through the spirit of bohemian dressing.
“Since the beginning, our brand has been rooted in celebrating Indian craftsmanship through contemporary design. While craftsmanship remains our foundation, the way we design has evolved over the years. Earlier, we focused largely on occasion wear and intricate detailing. Today, every collection begins with a story or an emotion. Araya reflects that shift beautifully. It’s our most personal collection yet, where every piece has a deeper meaning beyond just its appearance,” Bandana begins.
Named after the idea of rebirth, Araya unfolds as a boho-tribal narrative rooted in freedom, self-discovery and feminine resilience. Drawing inspiration from women who constantly move between seasons of life, the collection embraces every transition with grace.
“Rather than simply designing festive clothing, we wanted to tell the story of a woman rediscovering herself. The name Araya represents a new beginning. It reflects that quiet space between who you were and who you’re becoming. It’s about embracing change with confidence, freedom and resilience. We drew inspiration from indigenous craft traditions and nomadic cultures, where clothing and adornment are closely tied to identity. Shells, beads, coins and layered textures became symbols of movement and self-expression,” the founder shares.
The same philosophy runs through every detail. Araya features 32 pieces with a mix of relaxed yet elevated ensembles. The silhouettes are deliberately anti-fit — soft, fluid and unrestricted — designed not to define the body but to move effortlessly with it. They speak to women reclaiming themselves, particularly the journey from motherhood back to self, from pause back to presence. “The collection includes draped saris, co-ord sets, lehengas, layered separates, gilet jackets and contemporary festive ensembles. We wanted every piece to feel effortless, versatile and comfortable while still making a statement,” she reveals.
If movement is the soul of Araya, its embellishments become its heartbeat, adding texture and rhythm to the wearer. Sketch-like, hand-drawn prints — such as domino, matrix, chevron and stripes — celebrate imperfection, reflecting the beautiful unpredictability of a woman rebuilding her balance.
“These handcrafted embellishments aren’t just decorative elements. They represent movement, freedom and the idea of finding your voice again. Even the prints are handdrawn and intentionally imperfect because they reflect the beauty of growth and change. We wanted them to feel organic rather than overly polished,” the designer tells us.
Araya arrives just in time for the festive season, with ensembles fashioned from fabrics that feel fluid, breathable and easy to wear, reflecting the collection’s emphasis on movement. “We also developed handcrafted textures and surface details that add depth without overpowering the garment. Every fabric was carefully selected to complement the story behind the collection — chiffon, chanderi silk, modal crêpe, sunflower silk and organza,” she elucidates.
The colour palette of the collection, too, isinspired by nature, with earthy browns, soft ivories, sand tones, muted olives, rusts, charcoal and deep blacks, finished with subtle metallic accents. “We wanted the colours to feel timeless and grounded while allowing the textures and craftsmanship to take centre stage,” she signs off.
₹9,500 onwards. Available online.