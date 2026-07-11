Bandana Narula’s new edit blends bohemian influences with fluid silhouettes

“Since the beginning, our brand has been rooted in celebrating Indian craftsmanship through contemporary design. While craftsmanship remains our foundation, the way we design has evolved over the years. Earlier, we focused largely on occasion wear and intricate detailing. Today, every collection begins with a story or an emotion. Araya reflects that shift beautifully. It’s our most personal collection yet, where every piece has a deeper meaning beyond just its appearance,” Bandana begins.

Named after the idea of rebirth, Araya unfolds as a boho-tribal narrative rooted in freedom, self-discovery and feminine resilience. Drawing inspiration from women who constantly move between seasons of life, the collection embraces every transition with grace.