Bohemian luxury meets restored heirlooms and effortless drapes in Anmol Singh’s new collection

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For us, boho has never really been a trend. It has always existed within Indian craft. The layering, mirrors, embroidery, patchwork, colour and beautiful imperfection that the world now associates with bohemian luxury have been part of our visual language for generations. We take those very rooted techniques and change the context in which they are seen. Instead of restricting craft to traditional or occasion wear, we place it on corsets, fluid separates, jackets, dresses and contemporary silhouettes. The idea is to preserve the soul of the craft while giving it a vocabulary that feels global and relevant today.