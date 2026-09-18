Bohemian luxury meets restored heirlooms and effortless drapes in Anmol Singh’s new collection
Banjara Trail’s newest occasion wear edit, Reborn Treasures, reimagines India’s artisanal heritage through contemporary silhouettes. It features hand embroidery, heirloom-inspired patchwork, jewel-like embellishments, pre-draped saris, corsets, and tailored separates. Founder-designer Anmol Singh takes us through the same.
How do you interpret this global wave of boho chic while staying rooted in indigenous Indian craftsmanship?
For us, boho has never really been a trend. It has always existed within Indian craft. The layering, mirrors, embroidery, patchwork, colour and beautiful imperfection that the world now associates with bohemian luxury have been part of our visual language for generations. We take those very rooted techniques and change the context in which they are seen. Instead of restricting craft to traditional or occasion wear, we place it on corsets, fluid separates, jackets, dresses and contemporary silhouettes. The idea is to preserve the soul of the craft while giving it a vocabulary that feels global and relevant today.
How do you source and repurpose antique fabrics or vintage embroideries for modern wardrobes?
Our design process begins with the textile or embroidery. We source old embroidered patches, trims, mirror work elements, remnants, and textiles from different parts of India, and sometimes the smallest fragment becomes the starting point of an entire garment. We rarely use them exactly as we find them. We deconstruct, restore, layer and recompose them, almost like creating a new textile from fragments of the past. We then juxtapose this richness against cleaner fabrics and contemporary cuts. That contrast keeps the final piece from feeling costume-like or overly traditional.
What colour stories, and textures anchor your latest drop?
Deep olives, rusts, antique golds, and earthy neutrals alongside richer flashes of colour that come through the original embroideries. Texture is really the hero. You see aged mirrors sitting next to cutdana, beads, sequins, metallic details and hand-embroidered surfaces. There is an intentional irregularity to it. I don’t want every motif to look identical or machine-perfect. The slight differences are what give these pieces their character.
How do you balance preserving these traditional, raw elements with re-engineering the weight so the garments remain fluid and effortless to wear?
Rather than covering an entire garment in dense embroidery, we strategically place and layer heritage elements only where they create the strongest visual impact. We often break larger embroideries into smaller components and rebuild them over lighter bases.
So visually, you still experience that richness and depth, but physically the garment feels much lighter.