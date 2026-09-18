Denim meets ajrakh: Anousshka reimagines Indian craft for the everyday wardrobe

Now, Anoushka Sadarangani, founder and creative director of Anousshka, is bringing ajrakh into the contemporary everyday wardrobe with her latest Denim X Ajrakh collection. Her focus is on bringing traditional Indian craftsmanship into wearable designs and modern silhouettes that feel relevant to future generations, while still celebrating timeless classics.

It was her visit to Ajrakhpur, a tiny village, that gave her a deeper understanding of the craftsmanship behind ajrakh and the incredible patience and skill that go into creating each piece. “Seeing the process firsthand made me realise that every fabric has its own story to tell. It has influenced my approach by making me more conscious of the craft, the people behind it, and the story that each fabric carries,” she says.