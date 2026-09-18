Denim meets ajrakh: Anousshka reimagines Indian craft for the everyday wardrobe

Founded as a sustainable, hemp-focused label, Anousshka, a Baroda, Gujarat-based brand rooted in Indian crafts, has evolved into a celebration of Indian textiles such as ajrakh, bandhani and ikat. Its USP is its continued focus on natural and plant-based fabrics, mindful production and garments designed to last beyond seasons.
How Ajrakhpur shaped Anousshka Sadarangani’s design approach
Now, Anoushka Sadarangani, founder and creative director of Anousshka, is bringing ajrakh into the contemporary everyday wardrobe with her latest Denim X Ajrakh collection. Her focus is on bringing traditional Indian craftsmanship into wearable designs and modern silhouettes that feel relevant to future generations, while still celebrating timeless classics.
It was her visit to Ajrakhpur, a tiny village, that gave her a deeper understanding of the craftsmanship behind ajrakh and the incredible patience and skill that go into creating each piece. “Seeing the process firsthand made me realise that every fabric has its own story to tell. It has influenced my approach by making me more conscious of the craft, the people behind it, and the story that each fabric carries,” she says.
Traditionally created through hand-carved wooden blocks, resist printing and natural dyeing, ajrakh is known for its geometric motifs and rich tones of indigo, madder red, black and earthy hues. Each stage of the process is labour-intensive, giving the textile subtle variations that make every piece distinctive.
Anousshka translates this heritage into a wardrobe of contemporary silhouettes, versatile separates, statement pieces and easy-to-style layers. The collection moves beyond conventional denim dressing, introducing craft and textile storytelling into pieces designed for everyday wear. From structured silhouettes to more relaxed, playful forms, the pieces are conceived to be styled individually, layered together or paired with existing wardrobe staples.
“I personally love wearing and styling denim for my everyday wear—it’s fluid, versatile and effortless. It felt like the perfect contrast to our signature ajrakh prints while allowing the craft to remain the hero,” says Anousshka.
So, was there a particular ajrakh motif, colour or textile that shaped the collection? “The traditional ajrakh palette of deep indigo, madder red, black and earthy tones was a major influence. I wanted to retain its visual identity while presenting it in a fresh, contemporary way,” she shares.
Her biggest design challenge was making ajrakh feel cohesive and symmetrical while respecting its handcrafted nature. “Since every piece can have slight variations, the challenge was to integrate the craft naturally rather than make it feel like an embellishment simply added onto denim.”
She says denim makes ajrakh more approachable, versatile and wearable. “Pairing it with denim takes it beyond occasion wear and places it firmly in the everyday wardrobe,” she says, adding that this is just the beginning. “I’m very interested in exploring more unexpected combinations where traditional Indian crafts meet modern silhouettes and contemporary fabrics.”
The brand’s pieces are crafted in India by skilled artisans and karigars, with customisation also available across its collections.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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