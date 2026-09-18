Designer Amit Aggarwal reimagines Lucknow’s delicate chikankari through a futuristic lens for his couture ’26 edit, Emeris

Amit Aggarwal’s couture ’26 campaign, Emeris, reimagines the traditional craft of chikankari through a contemporary lens. Inspired by the geometric patterns, the collection explores new materials, textures and forms while retaining its essence. Originating in Lucknow, chikankari is famed for the intricate jaals, delicate geometry and open spaces. we wanted to take this inherited language and allow it to evolve,” mentions Amit. The craft’s softness and openness became a starting point, reinterpreted through rubber cord, recycled glass, hand-formed beads and intricate lacework. The geometry of the traditional jaal finds a new expression through biomimicry and parametric thinking, transforming embroidery into a passage of light, texture and form. We spoke with Amit to learn more about the collection.

What made you completely reimagine such a delicate, traditional craft as chikankari?

What interested me was the idea of taking something so intrinsically delicate and allowing it to exist in a completely different vocabulary. The sari carried years of craft, memory and human touch, but I didn’t want to treat chikankari as something static or purely archival. I wanted to understand its essence, the rhythm of the jaal, the lightness of the embroidery, the spaces between the threads-and see how far that language could travel when placed within my own material and structural practice.