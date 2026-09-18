Gargee Designers’ The Match Point redefines the modern groom’s wardrobe for every wedding moment

Indian weddings are no longer defined by a single ceremony. From intimate family rituals to lively celebrations with friends, every event calls for a distinct look. Responding to this shift, Gargee Designers has introduced The Match Point, a new wedding collection that offers the modern groom a wardrobe designed for every stage of the celebration, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary tailoring.

How Gargee Designers is dressing the trend-conscious modern groom