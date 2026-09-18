Gargee Designers’ The Match Point redefines the modern groom’s wardrobe for every wedding moment

Indian weddings are no longer defined by a single ceremony. From intimate family rituals to lively celebrations with friends, every event calls for a distinct look. Responding to this shift, Gargee Designers has introduced The Match Point, a new wedding collection that offers the modern groom a wardrobe designed for every stage of the celebration, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary tailoring.
How Gargee Designers is dressing the trend-conscious modern groom
The collection was developed around a simple observation: the wedding day is only one part of a much larger celebration. From family functions and festive gatherings to the final ceremony, every occasion carries its own significance. Inspired by this progression, Gargee Designers uses the metaphor of badminton, where every point builds towards match point, to reflect the series of moments that define a groom’s wedding experience.
Spanning impeccably tailored sherwanis, classic bandhgalas, contemporary Indo-western ensembles and refined tuxedos, the collection is designed to accompany the groom through every chapter of the celebration. Each piece balances structured tailoring with contemporary styling while remaining rooted in traditional Indian occasion wear.
The collection features floral embroidery, heritage-inspired motifs and detailed threadwork across premium fabrics in shades of ivory, champagne, pearl white, muted sage and black. Handcrafted footwear, embellished turbans, brooches and malas complete the looks while preserving the brand’s focus on artisanal craftsmanship.
Ravi Gupta, founder, Gargee Designers, says the modern groom is far more trend-conscious and influenced by social media. “He wants every garment to make a statement and every look to feel memorable. Each outfit is chosen to reflect the vibe of the occasion while also creating a visual moment.”
For the pre-wedding functions, they have explored a mix of bright and subtle tones—yellows, greens, blues, silvers and softer pastel shades. “The idea was to keep the palette fresh and celebratory. For the wedding, we chose more classic colours like ivory, light pink and mint green, while giving the embroidery a more contemporary and modern feel. For the post-wedding celebrations or reception, we moved towards deeper tones like black and navy, balanced with white and a touch of shimmer. The palette is slightly more glamorous and glittery to complement the celebratory mood of the occasion,” says Ravi.
Rs 20,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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