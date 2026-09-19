Inside Jigar and Nikita’s joyful new bridal couture collection
Designers Jigar and Nikita’s eponymous label’s latest bridal couture collection, Chardi Kala, is inspired by the Punjabi philosophy of unwavering optimism, resilience, and an ever-rising spirit. The collection brings together handcrafted embroideries, intricate artisanal techniques, contemporary silhouettes and a global design aesthetic, reflecting the belief that heritage is not confined to the past but carried confidently into the future. A defining feature of the collection is the peacock motif, thoughtfully woven into the designs as a symbol of beauty, grace, prosperity and new beginnings. Reimagined through exquisite embroidery and handcrafted details, it celebrates both India’s artistic heritage and the optimism that lies at the heart of Chardi Kala. With Chardi Kala, the designers honour tradition while embracing modernity, creating timeless bridal couture for today’s bride and groom. We speak with the designer duo about the same.
How did you translate Chardi Kala into bridal fashion?
Jigar: We translated Chardi Kala through joyful colours, fluid movement and symbols of hope — from peacocks and blooming florals to our signature deer logo in flight. Every element reflects optimism, growth and the spirit of always rising.
How does your new collection speak to the 2026–27 bride and groom?
Nikita: Today’s couples want to celebrate without losing their individuality. Chardi Kala reflects that perfectly—traditional at heart, but joyful, expressive and effortlessly contemporary.
How did you give the peacock motif a modern edge?
Jigar: We reimagined it through dimensional embroidery, appliqué, sculptural cutwork, pearls, crystals, and unexpected placements across corsets, belts, and architectural silhouettes.
How did you balance grandeur with comfort?
Nikita: We focused on strategic embroidery placement, lightweight fabrics, and engineered silhouettes to create maximum visual impact without unnecessary weight. Luxury should feel as good as it looks.
How does Chardi Kala elevate contemporary menswear?
Jigar: We moved beyond rigid traditional silhouettes with fluid drapes, tonal embroidery, luxurious silks, satin, statement belts, and layered forms—creating menswear that feels regal, modern, and distinctly personal.
What inspires you?
Nikita: Nature, architecture, craftsmanship, travel, and most importantly, people. We are inspired by the stories and emotions that make every celebration unique.
What can we expect from upcoming collections?
Jigar: More storytelling, unexpected silhouettes, innovative craftsmanship and modern heirlooms—always pushing the boundaries of what Indian couture can be.
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