Inside Jigar and Nikita’s joyful new bridal couture collection

Designers Jigar and Nikita’s eponymous label’s latest bridal couture collection, Chardi Kala, is inspired by the Punjabi philosophy of unwavering optimism, resilience, and an ever-rising spirit. The collection brings together handcrafted embroideries, intricate artisanal techniques, contemporary silhouettes and a global design aesthetic, reflecting the belief that heritage is not confined to the past but carried confidently into the future. A defining feature of the collection is the peacock motif, thoughtfully woven into the designs as a symbol of beauty, grace, prosperity and new beginnings. Reimagined through exquisite embroidery and handcrafted details, it celebrates both India’s artistic heritage and the optimism that lies at the heart of Chardi Kala. With Chardi Kala, the designers honour tradition while embracing modernity, creating timeless bridal couture for today’s bride and groom. We speak with the designer duo about the same.