Miss Jo’s new Solitaire Collection brings minimalist, stackable luxury to everyday 92.5 silver jewellery

Every piece is BIS hallmarked and built to flatter every style sensibility. “Each stone sits in a prong setting, held securely on all sides, which gives the jewellery both its clean silhouette and its everyday sturdiness,” shares Samir.

The collection comes in two finishes, gold and rhodium, meant to be worn solo or mixed together depending on the day. Each piece is designed as a standalone essential rather than part of a fixed set, leaving the styling decisions entirely to the wearer.

Rs 3,999 onwards. Available online.