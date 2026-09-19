New launches

Miss Jo’s new Solitaire Collection brings minimalist, stackable luxury to everyday 92.5 silver jewellery

A BIS-hallmarked line of prong-set solitaires in gold and rhodium finishes, crafted as modern heirlooms that move seamlessly from desk to dinner
Miss Jo unveils Solitaire Collection in 92.5 silver
Miss Jo Solitaire Collection
Updated on
2 min read

Miss Jo, a modern house of 92.5 silver jewellery, has launched its Solitaire Collection, designed for everyday dressing and beyond. Samir Jain, co-founder of Miss Jo, was inspired by the idea of jewellery as a modern heirloom, “something built to move between a desk and a dinner without ever feeling out of place.”

Miss Jo’s Solitaire Collection redefines everyday 92.5 silver jewellery

Gold and rhodium finishes offer versatile styling options
Brilliant Round Shaped Solitaire Engagement Ring

“Each piece is designed to sit like second skin: you reach for it without deliberation, and it does the styling work on its own. Minimalism is often framed as a Western idea, but it has deep roots in Indian style too, from the timeless white dhoti to the restraint of a well-cut kurta. In contemporary life, the same instinct shows up as the white T-shirt or the perfect pair of blue jeans: pieces so essential they stop registering as choices at all. Solitaire brings that same logic to jewellery. These are everyday staples meant to be layered or worn alone, pared back in design but precise in execution,” he says.

How Miss Jo approaches minimalism through contemporary Indian style
Heart Shaped Solitaire Stud Earrings

Every piece is BIS hallmarked and built to flatter every style sensibility. “Each stone sits in a prong setting, held securely on all sides, which gives the jewellery both its clean silhouette and its everyday sturdiness,” shares Samir.

The collection comes in two finishes, gold and rhodium, meant to be worn solo or mixed together depending on the day. Each piece is designed as a standalone essential rather than part of a fixed set, leaving the styling decisions entirely to the wearer.

Rs 3,999 onwards. Available online.

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