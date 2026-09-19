Miss Jo’s new Solitaire Collection brings minimalist, stackable luxury to everyday 92.5 silver jewellery

Miss Jo, a modern house of 92.5 silver jewellery, has launched its Solitaire Collection, designed for everyday dressing and beyond. Samir Jain, co-founder of Miss Jo, was inspired by the idea of jewellery as a modern heirloom, “something built to move between a desk and a dinner without ever feeling out of place.”
“Each piece is designed to sit like second skin: you reach for it without deliberation, and it does the styling work on its own. Minimalism is often framed as a Western idea, but it has deep roots in Indian style too, from the timeless white dhoti to the restraint of a well-cut kurta. In contemporary life, the same instinct shows up as the white T-shirt or the perfect pair of blue jeans: pieces so essential they stop registering as choices at all. Solitaire brings that same logic to jewellery. These are everyday staples meant to be layered or worn alone, pared back in design but precise in execution,” he says.
Every piece is BIS hallmarked and built to flatter every style sensibility. “Each stone sits in a prong setting, held securely on all sides, which gives the jewellery both its clean silhouette and its everyday sturdiness,” shares Samir.
The collection comes in two finishes, gold and rhodium, meant to be worn solo or mixed together depending on the day. Each piece is designed as a standalone essential rather than part of a fixed set, leaving the styling decisions entirely to the wearer.
Rs 3,999 onwards. Available online.