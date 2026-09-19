This brand takes classic kurtas to give it a more relaxed design

“Over the last six months, we kept hearing that there was room for something very simple, something classic, versatile and easy to wear. Men wanted to wear kurtas, but not necessarily only for weddings, festivals or very specific occasions. They wanted something they could actually build into their wardrobe. We weren’t looking to create a large traditional-wear line. We wanted to take something as familiar as the kurta and look at it through our lens,” Akshay Narvekar, founder, Bombay Shirt Company.

The inspiration feels particularly suited to the man who packs for more than one destination. A kurta that can move from a festive gathering to a holiday setting without demanding the ceremony that usually accompanies traditional wear.