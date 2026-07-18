With Inizio, this popular designer from Dehradun revisits occasion dressing

“Shahin Mannan has always been about creating clothing with a distinct identity. From the very beginning, we have believed that fashion should feel personal, thoughtfully made and built to last. Our design process is intentionally slow because we believe every piece deserves time and attention. For us, every piece should tell a story of craft. In a world where fashion is becoming increasingly fast, we want to preserve the beauty of handmade work and create garments that people treasure for years rather than seasons,” Shahin tells us.

Favoured by Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar — the label continues to champion modern dressing with an elevated aesthetic. Now, the brand turns a fresh page with Inizio, an Italian word meaning beginning. More than just the name of a new collection, it signals an evolution in Shahin Mannan’s design language, introducing a refined perspective on contemporary occasion dressing.