With Inizio, this popular designer from Dehradun revisits occasion dressing

Shahin Mannan has never been one to treat embroidery as mere decoration. Across her collections, whimsical motifs — from stamp patches and florals to animals and geometric forms — have become part of the label’s visual vocabulary, lending a playful touch to sharply tailored silhouettes. It is this balance between precision and personality that has defined the designer’s luxury ready-to-wear label since its launch in 2015.
“Shahin Mannan has always been about creating clothing with a distinct identity. From the very beginning, we have believed that fashion should feel personal, thoughtfully made and built to last. Our design process is intentionally slow because we believe every piece deserves time and attention. For us, every piece should tell a story of craft. In a world where fashion is becoming increasingly fast, we want to preserve the beauty of handmade work and create garments that people treasure for years rather than seasons,” Shahin tells us.
Favoured by Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar — the label continues to champion modern dressing with an elevated aesthetic. Now, the brand turns a fresh page with Inizio, an Italian word meaning beginning. More than just the name of a new collection, it signals an evolution in Shahin Mannan’s design language, introducing a refined perspective on contemporary occasion dressing.
“Inizio marks a new chapter for the brand. While our design philosophy remains rooted in craftsmanship and individuality, this collection introduces a more versatile wardrobe that feels effortless yet distinctive. The silhouettes are cleaner, the construction is sharper and there’s a stronger focus on creating pieces that can be styled in multiple ways and worn across seasons. Every garment is designed with longevity in mind — both in quality and in design. Inizio isn’t about following trends; it’s about setting the foundation for where the brand is headed next,” the designer shares.
Drawing inspiration from the relationship between architecture and movement, Inizio explores clean proportions, sculptural forms and thoughtful detailing. The edit features capes, robe-style jackets and dresses, wrap jackets, oversized jackets and jacket dresses, which sit alongside sharply cut box shirts, full-sleeved shirt dresses and a jumpsuit cinched with a buckle belt. Tailored separates are given fresh dimension through bell-bottom and flared trousers, while an asymmetric draped skirt, a pencil skirt, a voluminous circular skirt and the newly introduced statement skirt bring movement and drama.
Details such as a one-sided knife-pleated shirt and a sleeveless wrap jacket with a sculpted waist and flared hem reflect the label’s architectural inspiration without sacrificing wearability. “Inizio celebrates this spirit of originality. The collection features over 50 thoughtfully designed styles, offering a complete wardrobe rather than standalone garments. It includes relaxed and structured shirts, oversized jackets, blazers, dresses, coordinated sets, easy separates, trousers, statement skirts and versatile layering pieces,” she reveals.
The edit is crafted using Japanese crêpe, poplin, denim and other premium fabrics that balance structure with ease. True to the label’s signature approach, hand-embroidery is treated as illustration rather than ornamentation, adding depth and narrative without overwhelming the clean lines of the designs. A recurring cast of hand-embroidered motifs — including bugs, cutlery, the sun, clouds, chillies, lotus flowers, peonies, geometric roses, scissors, doodles, toucans, fish and playful typography — has become part of the label’s unmistakable visual language, lending wit to impeccably tailored ensembles.
“Each silhouette is designed to transition effortlessly between occasions while maintaining a distinctive identity. What truly defines the collection, however, is the attention to detail. Every motif is hand embroidered — nothing is printed. The beauty lies in the texture, the imperfections that make handmade work special and the countless hours invested in each garment. We work with fabrics like denim, Japanese crêpe, poplin and other premium materials that not only look beautiful but also age beautifully,” the founder elucidates.
The colour palette of ivory, black, deep burgundy, mauve, blue, rich red and grass green further sharpens Inizio’s graphic appeal, allowing the forms, textures and construction to command attention. The colour palette is intentionally understated yet expressive. “Rather than relying on seasonal colour trends, we wanted a palette that feels sophisticated and versatile,” she concludes.
INR 17,500 onwards. Available online.