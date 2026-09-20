Luna Rae by Kicky & Perky channels moonlit skies in sculptural sterling silver and celestial stones

Designed around the idea of softness as strength, Luna Rae explores a more emotional and poetic form of adornment through celestial motifs, luminous stones and refined silhouettes.

Crafted in certified 925 sterling silver with real rhodium plating, Luna Rae features celestial-inspired rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and layering pieces designed for effortless everyday styling. Delicate moon phases, stars, textured silver surfaces and sculptural details create a design language inspired by the beauty of the night sky.

The collection is accented with responsibly sourced moissanite and moonstone elements, bringing brilliance and luminosity to each piece while maintaining a soft and wearable aesthetic.