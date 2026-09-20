Luna Rae by Kicky & Perky channels moonlit skies in sculptural sterling silver and celestial stones

Jewellery gets its cue from the night sky in Luna Rae, Kicky & Perky’s latest collection. Inspired by moonlit skies and celestial symbolism, the edit turns moons, stars and light into contemporary silver pieces that feel like everyday signatures.
Designed around the idea of softness as strength, Luna Rae explores a more emotional and poetic form of adornment through celestial motifs, luminous stones and refined silhouettes.
Crafted in certified 925 sterling silver with real rhodium plating, Luna Rae features celestial-inspired rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and layering pieces designed for effortless everyday styling. Delicate moon phases, stars, textured silver surfaces and sculptural details create a design language inspired by the beauty of the night sky.
The collection is accented with responsibly sourced moissanite and moonstone elements, bringing brilliance and luminosity to each piece while maintaining a soft and wearable aesthetic.
“We wanted to create a collection that captures quiet elegance through silver jewellery that feels personal, expressive and timeless. The inspiration came from the way modern women are embracing individuality and emotional connection in the things they wear,” says Aditi Khandelwal, founder and creative director, Kicky & Perky Jewellery.
Luna Rae introduces a more sculptural and celestial design language for the brand. “Compared to our earlier launches, Luna Rae feels softer, more poetic and emotionally driven. We also explored hand-drawn design development and textured detailing much more deeply in this collection, allowing each piece to feel intentional and artistic rather than purely ornamental,” she adds.
Each material was chosen very intentionally to support the emotional world of Luna Rae. Moonstone brings softness and luminosity to the collection. Its glow feels fluid and almost dreamlike, which perfectly reflects the celestial inspiration behind the designs. Moissanite adds brilliance and light play while still maintaining a refined elegance.
“We loved how its fire and radiance could mimic the shimmer of stars against silver surfaces. 925 sterling silver became the foundation because of its timelessness, versatility and cool-toned luminosity. Combined with real rhodium plating, it creates a clean, reflective finish that enhances the moonlit aesthetic of the collection,” adds Aditi.
Rs 3,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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