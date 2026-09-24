Patine’s Gulbahar finds new life in India’s craft traditions

Inspired by gardens in full bloom and the fleeting beauty of flowers, homegrown label Patine’s latest edit, Gulbahar, explores preserving transient beauty through enduring craft.

The collection brings together Parsi gara embroidery, chikankari, applique, kantha, sequins and other Indian handcraft traditions across a contemporary festive wardrobe. At the centre of the collection is Parsi gara embroidery, with its intricate threadwork and distinctive floral vocabulary. Gara is layered with chikankari, applique, kantha, sequins and other Indian handcraft traditions, reflecting the label’s signature approach of bringing different techniques together in a language of its own.

Co-founder and designer, Geeti Mehra, takes us through the same.