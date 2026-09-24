Roman columns and garden vines inspire Prakshi Fine Jewellery’s latest collection
Bijoux label Prakshi Fine Jewellery’s latest collection blends nature and architecture. Designer and co-founder Prakshi Sharma draws her inspiration mainly from travels, architecture, and landscapes. In Europe and Turkey, she was particularly drawn to Roman architecture, especially the columns, their proportions and structures.
“The vines, organic forms and colours in this collection are also borrowed from the beautiful gardens I encountered along the way,” tells Prakshi as she takes us through the collection.
Could you walk us through the selection of gemstones and metals used for this line?
The edit features multi-colour tourmalines, complemented by yellow gold and fancy yellow diamonds. I loved the natural variation and subtle hues of the tourmalines, and the warmth of the yellow gold and diamonds brings a sense of cohesion to the palette.
How do you approach creating pieces that feel lightweight and wearable?
Our professors at FIT in New York always told us that one of the most difficult parts of creating a beautiful piece of jewellery is managing its weight while ensuring functionality. That has stayed with me throughout my design process. My ear sliders, for instance, came into existence because of this exact necessity. After my own wedding earrings became so heavy that they were genuinely painful to wear, I wanted to create the same visual impact without the weight. The result was a lightweight, anti-gravity mechanism that lets the earrings to sit beautifully while remaining comfortable to wear.
Where do you see fine jewellery trends heading for the upcoming festive and winter seasons?
I think layering will continue to bring versatility to fine jewellery, particularly through pieces that can be styled differently across occasions. Multi-colour gemstones are also a beautiful way to bring a pop of colour into festive and winter wardrobes without compromising on elegance. This collection brings both of these ideas together.
What can you reveal to us about your upcoming collection?
One-of-a-kind brooches inspired by nature. I don’t want to reveal much just yet, but the pieces will remain core to my brand ethos.
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