Roman columns and garden vines inspire Prakshi Fine Jewellery’s latest collection

Bijoux label Prakshi Fine Jewellery’s latest collection blends nature and architecture. Designer and co-founder Prakshi Sharma draws her inspiration mainly from travels, architecture, and landscapes. In Europe and Turkey, she was particularly drawn to Roman architecture, especially the columns, their proportions and structures.

“The vines, organic forms and colours in this collection are also borrowed from the beautiful gardens I encountered along the way,” tells Prakshi as she takes us through the collection.