Anand Kabra’s Taramati II: Reimagining Hyderabadi heritage, craft and identity for the contemporary wardrobe

Thirteen years after his original Taramati collection, Anand Kabra returns to the Deccan with Taramati II—a study in heritage, identity and the changing language of fashion. The newest celebratory collection, Taramati II, draws inspiration from Taramati, the singer and dancer associated with the Qutb Shahi court of Golconda. It looks at the Deccan through its clothing and craft traditions and themes of longing and belonging. Hyderabadi forms, including the khada dupatta, farshi pajama, peshwa and gharara, are reworked through the designer’s eccentric artistry, alongside references to the arches and windows of the Taramati Baradari.

What Inspired Anand Kabra to Create Taramati II?

Anand Kabra talks to Indulge about returning to Taramati after 13 years, reinterpreting Hyderabad’s traditional silhouettes and bringing the Deccan’s history, craft and visual language into the contemporary wardrobe.