Designer Rana Gill's latest collection Maison Celestial draws from museums and gilded archives
Ranna Gill’s recently launched Fall ’26 collection, Maison Celestial, takes a leaf from the museums, galleries, gilded archives and historic interiors around the world. The eclectic edit translates their architecture, ornamentation and sense of permanence into a contemporary wardrobe. Sculptural silhouettes, fluid forms, engineered prints and intricate embroidery come together to create a collection that balances grandeur with ease. Ranna takes us through the details.
How did you translate carved stone columns and painted ceilings into a garment?
I created them through structure and detailing, tailored silhouettes that mirror the symmetry of columns, and embroidery that echoes the layered artistry of painted ceilings.
The colour palette is very different from your usual vibrant florals. What led to the shift?
It followed the mood. Museums and old architecture aren't loud; they're weathered and rich with age. I wanted the palette to feel like it had lived through time, not just printed on fabric.
Your Spring '26 was print-first, then silhouette. Is it the same for Fall?
This time it flipped. It is silhouette-led, and the prints were built to support the structure, not overpower it.
You are known for hand-drawn prints. How much of Maison Celestial is hand-drawn vs digitally engineered printing?
The foundation is always hand-drawn; that's non-negotiable for me. Digital engineering comes in later, purely to scale and place the print precisely on the garment.
Spring '26 was about wanderlust, postcards and passports; Fall is about permanence. How do you see the modern Ranna Gill woman transitioning between the two?
She's the same woman, just at different points in her journey; one season she's discovering the world, the next she's building a home and a legacy within it.
What feels more you now: the print storyteller or the tailored power-jacket designer?
Honestly, both: the print is how I tell the story, the tailoring is how I give her the confidence to wear it.
Must-have wardrobe pieces for cocktail dressing?
A well-tailored jacket, one statement print piece, and heels that let you move all evening. Designer pieces meant to be re-worn, restyled and passed down. A quieter, more lasting way to push back against disposable fashion.
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