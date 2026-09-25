Designer Rana Gill's latest collection Maison Celestial draws from museums and gilded archives

Ranna Gill’s recently launched Fall ’26 collection, Maison Celestial, takes a leaf from the museums, galleries, gilded archives and historic interiors around the world. The eclectic edit translates their architecture, ornamentation and sense of permanence into a contemporary wardrobe. Sculptural silhouettes, fluid forms, engineered prints and intricate embroidery come together to create a collection that balances grandeur with ease. Ranna takes us through the details.