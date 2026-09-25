Rishi & Vibhuti’s Koi Mil Gaya celebrates modern bridal romance
Eponymous designer label Rishi & Vibhuti’s latest bridal collection, Koi Mil Gaya, is all about that feeling of knowing you’ve found your person. The collection explores love, destiny and discovery through contemporary bridal silhouettes and heritage craftsmanship.
“Koi Mil Gaya began with a feeling that is difficult to define but impossible to ignore: the feeling of finding someone who makes the world feel a little more magical. We wanted to translate that emotion into a bridal wardrobe that feels romantic, expressive, and full of life,” says Vibhuti.
The collection explores rich, celebratory colours, tactile textures, intricate surface work and silhouettes that move with the wearer. “There is a sense of discovery in every look, from the drama of a lehenga to the fluidity of a draped ensemble. For us, the emotion had to be felt in the clothes, not just seen in them,” adds Rishi as the designer duo takes us through their latest collection.
What specific traditional techniques or motifs did you revive, and how did you adapt them for a modern aesthetic?
Rishi: Our approach has always been to respect the craft while giving it a new context. In Koi Mil Gaya, traditional Indian bridal sensibilities are reinterpreted through intricate handwork, textural detailing, delicate embellishment, and considered construction. Rather than reproducing heritage motifs literally, we use them as a starting point and explore scale, placement, and contrast. We combine the richness of Indian craftsmanship with contemporary corsetry, modern drapes, unexpected proportions, and Indo-Western styling. The result is a collection that feels rooted, but never predictable.
How did you balance grand bridal drama with ease of wear for multi-day destination celebrations?
Vibhuti: The modern bride wants the drama, but she also wants to live in the moment. She wants to dance, travel, celebrate, change locations, and feel one with herself. That was a key consideration for us. We focused on thoughtful proportions, movement, practical construction and silhouettes that allow the wearer to enjoy the occasion. The collection includes statement lehengas and occasion pieces alongside more fluid, versatile separates, and contemporary drapes. We believe luxury should not come at the cost of comfort. The most successful bridal outfit makes a woman feel extraordinary while allowing her to experience every part of her celebration.
How do you see bridal preferences shifting for the 2026–27 wedding season, and how does Koi Mil Gaya address what today’s bride is looking for?
Rishi: Bridalwear is becoming much more personal. Brides are no longer dressing only for tradition or for a single wedding photograph. They are building wardrobes around their personalities, their celebrations and the kind of memories they want to create. We are seeing a growing interest in expressive colour, statement blouses, corsetry, unconventional drapes, Indo-Western separates and outfits that can be styled in different ways. There is also a desire for craftsmanship and individuality rather than simply following a conventional bridal formula.
Koi Mil Gaya speaks to that bride. It is celebratory, romantic, and fashion-forward, but it gives her room to interpret the clothes in her own way. It is bridalwear for someone who wants to honour the occasion without losing her identity.
Which silhouettes best capture the soul of Koi Mil Gaya?
Vibhuti: The lehenga remains an important part of the collection, but we have explored it through a more contemporary lens. Statement corset blouses, sculpted bodices, fluid skirts, modern drapes and Indo-Wester n sets are central to the collection. The silhouettes that best capture its spirit balance structure and movement. A beautifully constructed blouse paired with a voluminous skirt, a dramatic drape with an unexpected proportion, or a look that transforms completely through styling are a few examples of the same. A playful tension between romance and modernity runs throughout the collection, and that is what makes it feel like Koi Mil Gaya.
What inspires you as designers?
Rishi: Our inspiration comes from the world around us, art, architecture, travel, cinema, music, people and the emotional experiences that stay with us.
As doctors who became designers, we also bring a very different perspective to the process. We are fascinated by the relationship between the human body, movement, proportion and design. We think about how a garment sits, how it moves and how it makes a woman feel.
Vibhuti: Ultimately, we are inspired by women who are confident enough to be themselves. Our design process is about creating clothes that celebrate that individuality, rather than dictating how a woman should look.
What are the wedding wardrobe must-haves for this autumn-winter season?
Vibhuti: For the upcoming wedding season, we would invest in pieces that are versatile, expressive and easy to style across celebrations. A statement lehenga with a distinctive blouse, a beautifully tailored Indo-Western set, a dramatic draped outfit and a versatile festive ensemble are all strong additions to a wedding wardrobe. We also love the idea of separates that can be restyled with different skirts, trousers, dupattas, or jewellery. In terms of colour, we would encourage brides and wedding guests to look beyond the expected palette. Rich reds, deep berry tones, warm browns, jewel shades and unexpected colour combinations can create a beautiful autumn-winter wardrobe. The key is to choose pieces that feel special enough for the occasion but remain relevant long after the wedding.
What are some of your other upcoming collections?
Rishi: We are constantly exploring new ideas across bridal, festive, and luxury prêt. At Rishi & Vibhuti, each collection is an opportunity to tell a different story through colour, craft, print and silhouette. We are particularly interested in continuing to develop our bridal universe through new perspectives on occasion dressing, pieces that feel celebratory, individual and relevant to the way women dress today. There is a lot more experimentation ahead, and we are excited to share those stories as they take shape.
What are the plans for your label?
Vibhuti: Our vision for Rishi & Vibhuti is to build a distinctive Indian luxury fashion house with a strong design identity and a global outlook. We want to continue strengthening our bridal and occasionwear offering while expanding our luxury prêt and creating more meaningful experiences for our clients. Our flagship in Chhatarpur, the Bridal Vault and our presence in Khan Market are important parts of that journey. We also want to keep investing in craftsmanship, our artisans, our design language and the relationship we have with our customers. For us, growth is not just about getting bigger; it is about building a house with a lasting point of view, a strong emotional connection and a place in the wardrobes of women for years to come.
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