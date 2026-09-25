Rishi & Vibhuti’s Koi Mil Gaya celebrates modern bridal romance

Eponymous designer label Rishi & Vibhuti’s latest bridal collection, Koi Mil Gaya, is all about that feeling of knowing you’ve found your person. The collection explores love, destiny and discovery through contemporary bridal silhouettes and heritage craftsmanship.

“Koi Mil Gaya began with a feeling that is difficult to define but impossible to ignore: the feeling of finding someone who makes the world feel a little more magical. We wanted to translate that emotion into a bridal wardrobe that feels romantic, expressive, and full of life,” says Vibhuti.

The collection explores rich, celebratory colours, tactile textures, intricate surface work and silhouettes that move with the wearer. “There is a sense of discovery in every look, from the drama of a lehenga to the fluidity of a draped ensemble. For us, the emotion had to be felt in the clothes, not just seen in them,” adds Rishi as the designer duo takes us through their latest collection.